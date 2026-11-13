Stratford’s healthcare scene is busy right now—great if you’re looking for steady hours, solid pay, and room to grow. Here are a few standout roles hiring in and around Stratford, CT.

Employer: ABA Centers of Connecticut

ABA Centers of Connecticut Location: Bridgeport / Stratford / Trumbull / New Milford, CT

Bridgeport / Stratford / Trumbull / New Milford, Type: Part-time hours (hired as FULL_TIME employee)

Part-time hours (hired as employee) Pay: BT: $22.25/hr , RBT: $24.60/hr+ (final pay based on experience)

, (final pay based on experience) Perks: $500 sign-on bonus (through Nov 22, 2026), paid RBT training, career path toward BCBA, 401(k) with match for PT staff, mileage reimbursement, performance and referral bonuses.

You’ll provide ABA therapy to kids with autism in homes, schools, and the community, teaching communication and daily living skills under BCBA supervision. Great fit if you enjoy working with children and want paid training plus a clear growth path in behavioral health.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Stratford, CT (travel within district required)

Stratford, (travel within district required) Type: Full time , ~ 35 hours/week

, ~ Pay: $65.00 – $81.00 per hour + bonus eligibility

+ bonus eligibility Application window: Anticipated close 01/12/2027

Anticipated close Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement savings options, wellness programs (per eligibility).

You’ll float between CVS pharmacies in the district, filling in where needed, managing pharmacy operations, counseling patients, and giving vaccines. Ideal if you’re a licensed pharmacist who likes variety, can travel locally, and wants strong hourly pay with full benefits.

Employer: Pieper Veterinary Stratford (part of COVE Animal Health )

(part of ) Location: Stratford, CT

Stratford, Type: Full time

Schedule: Monday–Friday with rotating Saturdays

with Perks: Sign-on bonus, new stand-alone hospital (opened Oct 2023), 7 exam rooms (incl. cat-only room), surgical & dental suites, oncology room, ultrasound room, in-house lab, and strong tech/assistant support.

You’ll practice small animal primary care in a modern, well-equipped hospital with access to oncology, radiology, and cardiology specialists. Great if you want autonomy in how you practice medicine but still enjoy a collaborative, multi-location network.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—healthcare hiring in Stratford moves fast and new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.