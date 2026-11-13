Stratford’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially around aerospace and electronics. If you’re hands-on with hardware or love complex design work, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky)

Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky) Location: Stratford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,300 – $147,300/year

Work on cutting-edge aircraft structures from design through manufacturing and test. You’ll partner with design engineers, create work instructions and tooling, support assembly on the factory floor, and help drive automation, robotics, and data-driven process improvements.

Employer: Nesco Resource (for a local electronics manufacturer)

(for a local electronics manufacturer) Location: Stratford, CT

Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Salary: $60,000 – $70,000/year

Great fit if you like troubleshooting and fixing real hardware. You’ll retrofit and rewire commercial equipment, install and test electronic controls, work with high-voltage systems, build and debug circuits, and learn side-by-side with a senior tech in an in-house test lab.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Stratford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000 – $219,100/year

Senior-level role leading electrical design for actuator control electronics on major aerospace/defense programs. You’ll set architecture, guide PCB and power electronics design, run reviews, mentor engineers, and coordinate across mechanical, software, and systems teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture of what they’ll consider.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.