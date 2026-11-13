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🚚 Stratford, CT Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles
Stratford’s supply chain scene is busy, especially around aerospace. If you’ve got procurement or operations experience, there are some strong full-time roles open right now.
Operations Engineering Mgr - L5
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Stratford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $145,100 – $269,500
Lead operations and supply chain strategy for complex aerospace projects. This role owns master data accuracy, material availability, and lead-time reduction, using tools like SAP and Kinaxis to cut costs and keep production on schedule.
Subcontract Management - E2
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Stratford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $67,400 – $125,200
Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree and a couple of years of experience. You’ll manage supplier cost, schedule, and technical performance, write and negotiate subcontracts, and work with SAP and federal regulations (FAR/DFAR).
Procurement Rep Stf - E4
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Stratford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,200 – $186,200
Senior-level buying role for folks with 5+ years in procurement or subcontracts. You’ll source and negotiate everything from materials to services, track price trends, and drive cost savings while keeping programs on time.
If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full description, and toss in an application—you never know which one will move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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