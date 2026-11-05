🛒 Stratford CT Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Local Openings

Stratford has a solid mix of retail and customer service jobs right now, from big chains to local distributors and manufacturers. If you like staying busy and working with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 955 Ferry Blvd, Stratford, CT 06614

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50–$21.25/hour

Help lead the store with a focus on merchandising and freight, while backing up the Store Manager on daily operations. This role is active and hands-on (lifting 30–50 lbs), with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement match, stock purchase plan, and education assistance.

Employer: Ask wholesalers & distributors

Ask wholesalers & distributors Location: Stratford, CT (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.50/hour

Stock, pick, and pack orders (up to 20 lbs) in a wholesale setting, 5–6 days a week. Offers employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid time off; stocking experience and Spanish/English are a plus but not required.

Employer: Ashcroft Inc.

Location: Stratford, CT

Type: Full-time (union office role)

Full-time (union office role) Pay: $25.36/hour (union rate, non-negotiable)

Office-based role handling order status, customer updates, and coordination with sales, materials, and engineering using tools like EPICOR10. Comes with a strong benefits package: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, education assistance, life insurance, and more; requires HS diploma/GED and U.S. citizen/perm resident/asylee/refugee status.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.