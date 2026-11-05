🏥 Stratford, CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Healthcare hiring around Stratford, CT is steady, especially for hands-on caregiving and clinical support roles. If you like direct patient care and flexible schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – St. Vincent’s Special Needs Services (SVSNS)

Hartford HealthCare – St. Vincent’s Special Needs Services (SVSNS) Location: 60 Larchmont Cir, Stratford, CT

Type: Full-time (set schedule: Wed & Thu, 6am–10am )

(set schedule: ) Salary: Not listed

Support adults with developmental disabilities in a residential setting—help with personal care, meals, meds, and community outings. Great fit if you want a stable employer, strong benefits, and very short, early-morning shifts; CT driver’s license required.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – St. Vincent’s Special Needs Services (SVSNS)

Hartford HealthCare – St. Vincent’s Special Needs Services (SVSNS) Location: 80 Morning Dew Ln, Stratford, CT

Type: Full-time (set schedule: Sun–Thu, 2pm–8pm )

(set schedule: ) Salary: Not listed

Similar hands-on caregiving role in another adult residential home, focused on daily living support, meds, and community activities. Good option if you prefer consistent afternoon/evening hours with a large health system and a full benefits package.

Employer: Oronoque Animal Hospital

Location: Stratford, CT 06614

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Pay: $20.00–$22.00/hour

Multi-doctor small animal hospital looking for a certified vet tech with 2+ years’ experience. You’ll handle anesthesia monitoring, lab work, client education, and general hospital upkeep; rotating weekends and some 10–11 hour days, with PTO, 401(k), CE help, uniform allowance, and flexible scheduling for full-time staff.

Employer: OneWell Health Care

Location: Field-based across Connecticut (roles available in and around Stratford)

Field-based across (roles available in and around Stratford) Type: Full-time, field-based, flexible schedule

Salary: Not listed (described as “very competitive wages”)

Provide community-based support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and Autism—help with daily living, community outings, and health/safety while following care plans. Offers flexible scheduling, weekly pay with DailyPay, mileage reimbursement (if applicable), and a full benefits package for eligible staff; driver’s license and reliable transportation required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for similar roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.