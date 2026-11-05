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🏥 Stratford, CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Healthcare hiring around Stratford, CT is steady, especially for hands-on caregiving and clinical support roles. If you like direct patient care and flexible schedules, these are worth a look.
Personal Care Attendant (Adult Residential) – Short Morning Shifts
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – St. Vincent’s Special Needs Services (SVSNS)
- Location: 60 Larchmont Cir, Stratford, CT
- Type: Full-time (set schedule: Wed & Thu, 6am–10am)
- Salary: Not listed
Support adults with developmental disabilities in a residential setting—help with personal care, meals, meds, and community outings. Great fit if you want a stable employer, strong benefits, and very short, early-morning shifts; CT driver’s license required.
Personal Care Attendant (Adult Residential) – Afternoon/Evening Schedule
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – St. Vincent’s Special Needs Services (SVSNS)
- Location: 80 Morning Dew Ln, Stratford, CT
- Type: Full-time (set schedule: Sun–Thu, 2pm–8pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Similar hands-on caregiving role in another adult residential home, focused on daily living support, meds, and community activities. Good option if you prefer consistent afternoon/evening hours with a large health system and a full benefits package.
Experienced / Certified Veterinary Technician
- Employer: Oronoque Animal Hospital
- Location: Stratford, CT 06614
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person
- Pay: $20.00–$22.00/hour
Multi-doctor small animal hospital looking for a certified vet tech with 2+ years’ experience. You’ll handle anesthesia monitoring, lab work, client education, and general hospital upkeep; rotating weekends and some 10–11 hour days, with PTO, 401(k), CE help, uniform allowance, and flexible scheduling for full-time staff.
Direct Support Professional (DSP) / Caregiver
- Employer: OneWell Health Care
- Location: Field-based across Connecticut (roles available in and around Stratford)
- Type: Full-time, field-based, flexible schedule
- Salary: Not listed (described as “very competitive wages”)
Provide community-based support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and Autism—help with daily living, community outings, and health/safety while following care plans. Offers flexible scheduling, weekly pay with DailyPay, mileage reimbursement (if applicable), and a full benefits package for eligible staff; driver’s license and reliable transportation required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for similar roles often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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