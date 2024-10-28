Open in App
    Comedian’s comment on Puerto Rico at Trump event sparks controversy

    By Craig Nigrelli,

    2 days ago

    One particular moment from former President Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally Sunday night is causing a stir. Before Trump took the stage, comedian and podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe was one of the speakers who addressed the crowd.

    In his remarks, Hinchcliffe focused his attention on the United States territory of Puerto Rico.

    “There’s a lot going on. I don’t know if you know this but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now,” Hinchcliffe said, “I think it’s called Puerto Rico.”

    In response to the comedian’s comment , Trump campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez issued a statement saying, “This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

    Hinchcliffe’s comment drew instant criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, including the chairman of the Republican Party of Puerto Rico.

    In response, prominent Puerto Rican figures including entertainers, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin all posted support for Kamala Harris on social media.

    Comments / 4

    chilly willy
    2d ago
    correct! it was THE COMEDIAN who said it!VOTE FOR TRUMP I DID
    casper
    2d ago
    disgusting humans
