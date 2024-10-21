Open in App
    Freed American Paul Whelan describes years inside Russian prison

    By Karah Rucker,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ylakd_0wGBkQcM00

    Former Marine Paul Whelan has shared new details about his over five-year imprisonment in Russia, including allegations of psychological and physical abuse. Whelan, who was released in August as part of a multination prisoner swap, credits WNBA star Brittney Griner for helping keep his case in the public eye.

    Whelan was arrested in 2018 on charges of espionage that he and U.S. officials have repeatedly denied.

    For more than five years, Whelan endured what he described as dire conditions, including insufficient food, medical neglect, and continuous pressure from Russian authorities to confess to spying for the U.S. government.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHTF7_0wGBkQcM00
    AP Photo

    Among those advocates was Griner, who herself was detained in Russia in 2022 on drug charges. After her release in a high-profile swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout , Griner became a vocal supporter of Whelan, using her platform to raise awareness about his continued imprisonment.

    Whelan was not part of the 2022 prisoner swap that freed Griner, a decision that left him fearing for his life.

    He said he believed being left behind meant the U.S. had effectively signed a “death warrant” for him. However, in August, Whelan’s long-awaited release was secured in a multination agreement, which also freed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and several other prisoners.

    Now back home in Michigan, Whelan is struggling to reintegrate into civilian life. He has described dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and concerns about finding work after his long absence.

    Whelan remains committed to advocating for other Americans who remain detained overseas, much like Griner did for him.

    The post Freed American Paul Whelan describes years inside Russian prison appeared first on Straight Arrow News .

    Marcella Goodin
    1d ago
    This article described NOTHING! Poor journalistic writing as usual!
    NM-WhiteSands-19
    1d ago
    It's a wonder he is alive. Bless him! 🇺🇸
