Sean “Diddy” Combs faced another wave of legal troubles this week, with seven new lawsuits filed Sunday, Oct. 20. These latest accusations brought the total number of individuals accusing Combs of misconduct to more than two dozen.

Four of the new plaintiffs alleged that Combs sexually assaulted them, with one claim dating back as recently as 2022. One accuser stated that he was drugged and assaulted at an after-party celebrating the rapper’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards.

According to the lawsuit, the man alleged he was drugged and “passed around like a party favor” for the sexual gratification of guests.

Combs remains in a Brooklyn jail awaiting trial on separate charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his legal team has requested a gag order to prevent further public statements from witnesses and their attorneys, arguing that such comments jeopardize his right to a fair trial.

The accusations included disturbing accounts from both male and female victims. Incidents ranged from a 13-year-old girl allegedly assaulted in 2000 after the MTV Awards to more recent events in 2022 involving both male and female victims at various parties hosted by Combs.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents several of the plaintiffs, stated that he is representing more than 120 clients with similar allegations against the music mogul.

These new lawsuits follow a dozen other complaints filed over the last year, including a high-profile case from Comb’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventrua, who accused him of years of physical, sexual and emotional abuse.

If convicted, the 54-year-old Combs could face life in prison. His trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025, with a pretrial hearing set for December.

The post Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with 7 new sexual assault lawsuits appeared first on Straight Arrow News .