Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Straight Arrow News - SAN.com

    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with 7 new sexual assault lawsuits

    By Jack Aylmer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Im62_0wFuW7Kc00

    Sean “Diddy” Combs faced another wave of legal troubles this week, with seven new lawsuits filed Sunday, Oct. 20. These latest accusations brought the total number of individuals accusing Combs of misconduct to more than two dozen.

    Four of the new plaintiffs alleged that Combs sexually assaulted them, with one claim dating back as recently as 2022. One accuser stated that he was drugged and assaulted at an after-party celebrating the rapper’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards.

    According to the lawsuit, the man alleged he was drugged and “passed around like a party favor” for the sexual gratification of guests.

    Combs remains in a Brooklyn jail awaiting trial on separate charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his legal team has requested a gag order to prevent further public statements from witnesses and their attorneys, arguing that such comments jeopardize his right to a fair trial.

    The accusations included disturbing accounts from both male and female victims. Incidents ranged from a 13-year-old girl allegedly assaulted in 2000 after the MTV Awards to more recent events in 2022 involving both male and female victims at various parties hosted by Combs.

    Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents several of the plaintiffs, stated that he is representing more than 120 clients with similar allegations against the music mogul.

    These new lawsuits follow a dozen other complaints filed over the last year, including a high-profile case from Comb’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventrua, who accused him of years of physical, sexual and emotional abuse.

    If convicted, the 54-year-old Combs could face life in prison. His trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025, with a pretrial hearing set for December.

    The post Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with 7 new sexual assault lawsuits appeared first on Straight Arrow News .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Video shows Phoenix police Taser, punch deaf Black man with cerebral palsy
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com7 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Bath & Body Works faces backlash over offensive candle design
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com9 days ago
    FBI visited journalist after he published hacked JD Vance dossier
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com7 days ago
    Bipartisan assassination task force cites ‘stunning’ failures leading to PA attempt
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Lewiston shooting relatives start process of suing federal government
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com8 days ago
    Early voting underway in Georgia as judge makes ruling about certification
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com8 days ago
    Former Ohio officer’s murder trial begins for 2020 shooting death of Andre Hill
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Early voting in Florida faces challenges amid long lines and website outages
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    Survivors speak out after being wounded in assassination attempt on Trump
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com8 days ago
    Swift’s Eras Tour sparks controversy over homeless evictions in New Orleans
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.comlast hour
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    FBI revises crime data, reveals increase after initial decline reported
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com7 days ago
    Police share bodycam video of VA woman shot after attacking cop with knife
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com7 days ago
    Nebraska Supreme Court upholds felon voting rights law ahead of election
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com7 days ago
    Reports raise doubts on Mexican soldiers’ claims in migrant shooting
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com7 days ago
    Toxicology report reveals Liam Payne died with ‘pink cocaine’ in his system
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    Pontotoc County Man Charged with Possession of Two Controlled Substances
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    FCC proposes max fine for ESPN airing emergency alert sounds
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com2 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Meridian Murder Suspect Captured After Escaping Police Custody
    Mississippi News Group2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Judge rules against Janet Mello, Denies Pension While in Prison for $108 Million Theft from Army
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy