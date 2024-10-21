CBS responds to allegations of deceitful editing in ’60 Minutes’ Harris interview

CBS is responding to claims that the network engaged in deceitful editing when it aired two different answers to the same question in its interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. While CBS has issued a statement, calls for the release of the full transcript continue. A Federal Communications Commission (FCC) commissioner also advocated for an investigation .

Harris was asked whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "listening" to the Biden-Harris administration. The responses she gave in a clip aired on CBS' "Face the Nation" and during the "60 Minutes" program differed, raising questions about how the network edited the interview .

Former President Donald Trump, CBS' most prominent critic, called for the network to lose its license over the incident. In its statement, CBS directly addressed Trump’s claims of deceitful editing.

"Former President Donald Trump is accusing '60 Minutes' of deceitful editing of our Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris," CBS said in a statement. "That is false. '60 Minutes' gave an excerpt of our interview to 'Face the Nation' that used a longer section of her answer than that on '60 Minutes.' Same question. Same answer. But a different portion of the response. When we edit any interview, whether a politician, an athlete, or a movie star, we strive to be clear, accurate, and on point. The portion of her answer on '60 Minutes' was more succinct, which allows time for other subjects in a wide-ranging 21-minute-long segment."

CBS also noted that Trump had the opportunity to sit down with the network and that the invitation remains open. However, Trump's campaign responded, demanding the release of the transcript for transparency.

"'60 Minutes' just admitted to doing exactly what President Trump accused them of doing," the Trump campaign told the New York Post . "They edited in a different response—from another part of her answer—to make Kamala Harris sound less incoherent than she really was. Their statement is not a denial; it is an admission that they did exactly what they were accused of. This is another reminder of how hopelessly biased '60 Minutes' is, and how correct President Trump was to decline their invitation to be subjected to their fake news hackery. Release the transcript!"

FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington confirmed that a complaint has been filed with the FCC by the Center for American Rights, questioning whether CBS intentionally distorted its coverage. Simington said he believes the complaint has merit but is doubtful it will be investigated under the current FCC leadership.

"The FCC does not regulate, or really even respond to, allegations of politically unfavorable coverage or legitimate editorial discretion," Simington told the Daily Caller . "The recent complaint regarding WCBS-TV raises a fully different set of issues regarding whether or not coverage was intentionally distorted."

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel already dismissed Trump’s claims, stating that the FCC should not get involved . Sources told the Daily Caller that under Democratic leadership, the complaint is unlikely to advance, especially with the election just weeks away. However, they noted that if Trump is elected and appoints a Republican as FCC chair, the commission could investigate CBS’s editorial process regarding the "60 Minutes" interview.

