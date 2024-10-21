Israel has launched a new set of attacks on Hezbollah's financial operations in Lebanon. And we’re learning more about a catastrophic failure on a dock at what was supposed to be an evening to celebrate culture. These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

Israel targets Hezbollah's financial operations

Israel has launched a string of airstrikes across Lebanon targeting financial operations of the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. The Israeli military said it struck branches of al-Qard al-Hassan late Sunday, Oct. 20, into Monday, Oct. 21.

Israeli officials said the organization held funds used to directly finance Hezbollah's activities.

The National News Agency in Lebanon reported at least 11 strikes in southern Beirut targeting al-Qard al-Hassan. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Meanwhile, United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the THAAD missile defense system the U.S. recently sent to Israel is now in place and ready for use when needed. This comes as Israel prepares its response to an Iranian missile attack earlier this month. U.S. officials are investigating the apparent leak of two top-secret documents that show American spy agencies tracking possible Israeli preparations for that attack.

Trump works at PA McDonald's; Harris spends birthday at GA churches

With just 15 days to go until Election Day, the campaign trail involved stops over the weekend at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s and Georgia churches.

Republican nominee former President Donald Trump donned an apron Sunday, Oct. 20, joining McDonald’s workers at a location in suburban Pennsylvania near Philadelphia. Trump chose McDonald’s as a campaign stop as he questions Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris’ account of working at a McDonald’s as a summer job during her college years.

Trump was on the fry station before heading over to the drive-thru window where he ended up holding an impromptu press conference with reporters.

Later, Trump held a town hall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he spoke about his plans for the economy and called out Vice President Harris’ changing stances on fracking — but took time to wish her a happy birthday.

“By the way, it’s her 60th birthday, so I want to wish her a happy 60th birthday,” Trump said. “Happy birthday and many more. Happy birthday. I mean it. And I do mean it, actually.”

Trump then headed to Pittsburgh to attend the Steelers football game.

As for the vice president, Kamala Harris spent her 60th birthday visiting two churches in the Atlanta, Georgia area where she was joined by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician Stevie Wonder. Harris called on churchgoers to get out to vote.

“I say as we move forward, let us look at where we are and understand the lesson of the gospel of Luke,” Harris said. “Because right now, each of us has an opportunity to make a difference. In this moment, our country is at a crossroads, and where we go from here is up to us as Americans and as people of faith. And now we ask a question, we face this question: what kind of country do we want to live in?”

On Monday, former President Trump will tour Hurricane Helene damage in North Carolina and Vice President Harris will hold a rally in Pennsylvania.

Navy confirms deaths of 2 crew members after jet crashes in Washington

U.S. Navy officials have confirmed searchers found the remains of two crew members of a jet that crashed near Mount Rainier in Washington last week. They said the crew members will not be identified until 24 hours after their families have been notified.

The jet carrying the two crew members went down during what the Navy said was a routine training flight last Tuesday, Oct. 15. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

7 people killed in gangway collapse on Georgia barrier island

Authorities in Georgia are investigating after seven people were killed when a gangway collapsed on one of the state’s barrier islands Saturday, Oct. 19. They were among hundreds of people on Sapelo Island for a celebration of Gullah Geechee history and its unique blend of African culture and American life.

The coroner said the victims were all in their 70s, except for one woman in her 90s. Authorities said as many as 40 people were on the gangway and about 20 people fell into the water when it collapsed shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday.

A team of engineers and construction specialists is now investigating why it failed.

Millions of Cubans in the dark amid power grid collapse

As Cuba deals with major issues with its power grid, H urricane Oscar made landfall Sunday before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Oscar is expected to bring heavy rain and damaging storm surge to parts of the country as millions are still without access to power and attempts to restore much of the nation’s electric grid have failed.

On Sunday afternoon, the Cuban electrical union said power had been restored to neighborhoods where more than 216,000 people live in the capital city of Havana, which is home to about 2 million people. However, by Sunday night, the power grid had collapsed again — the fourth time since Friday, Oct. 18.

Some Cubans have taken to the streets to protest the ongoing blackouts, many banging pots and pans and disrupting traffic.

Officials had initially said power would be restored by Monday or Tuesday, Oct. 22, but it's likely the latest setback will delay that timeline.

New York Liberty win first WNBA championship

A champion has been crowned on the basketball court. For the first time in the team’s 28-year history, the New York Liberty are WNBA champions.

It took five games and a 67-62 overtime win over the Minnesota Lynx for the Liberty to walk away with the title. Jonquel Jones was named the Finals MVP.

The Liberty had been only the original WNBA franchise without a championship, until now.

The big win also came on the same night we found out it would be the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the New York Yankees in the World Series to decide the best in baseball. Game 1 is set for Friday, Oct. 25.

The post Israel targets Hezbollah’s financial operations appeared first on Straight Arrow News .