    South Korean intelligence agency confirms North troops sent to Russia

    By Craig Nigrelli,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aqdnm_0wCKKsHL00

    South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has reported that North Korea sent 1,500 special forces to Russia to assist in its war against Ukraine, with thousands more expected to follow. These troops, transported by Russian naval ships between Oct. 8 and 13, are currently stationed at military bases in Vladivostok, Ussuriysk, Khabarovsk and Blagoveshchensk.

    Intelligence suggests they will be deployed to the front lines once their training is complete.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that North Korean involvement could escalate the war into a broader crisis, with reports indicating up to 10,000 additional soldiers are preparing for deployment.

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol , in an emergency meeting, labeled the troop deployment a “grave security threat” to the region and the world.

    This move is part of a growing military alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang, which signed a mutual defense pact earlier this year. Along with troops, North Korea has reportedly provided Russia with artillery, missiles, and other weaponry.

    NATO and U.S. officials are watching the situation closely, expressing concern that North Korea may be receiving much-needed food, economic aid, and technological support in return.

    Both Moscow and Pyongyang have consistently denied any arms deals between them.

    The post South Korean intelligence agency confirms North troops sent to Russia appeared first on Straight Arrow News .

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Not today
    5h ago
    Come on arm chair generals let it all out.
    Garman Wold
    2d ago
    820,000 Russians have already left Russia ‼️
    View all comments
