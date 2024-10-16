Open in App
    North Korea says 1.4 million recruits join fight against South Korea

    By Craig Nigrelli,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10zRSb_0w97KcP300

    North Korea claims that 1.4 million young people have applied to join or rejoin its military, blaming South Korea for what it calls a provocative drone incursion that has escalated tensions to the "brink of war." The announcement comes days after North Korea demolished sections of inter-Korean roads and rail lines.

    According to North Korean state media, students and youth league officials are among those signing petitions to enlist in what the regime calls a "sacred war of destroying the enemy."

    Images released by state media show young people signing enlistment documents at undisclosed locations, reflecting North Korea’s efforts to project national unity in response to perceived external threats.

    North Korea often mobilizes large numbers of its population during times of crisis. The country already maintains one of the world’s largest standing armies, with 1.28 million active soldiers and about 600,000 reservists.

    North Korea’s claim of 1.4 million new recruits, while difficult to verify, mirrors previous propaganda efforts. Last year, state media reported that 800,000 citizens volunteered to fight against the United States, and in 2017, it claimed nearly 3.5 million citizens volunteered for military service.

    Tensions have been mounting since North Korea accused Seoul of sending drones over its territory to scatter anti-regime leaflets . North Korea warned that any further drone incursions would be considered a declaration of war.

    Earlier this week, the North destroyed cross-border infrastructure , with leaders threatening that South Korea would "pay a dear price" and warning that the Republic of Korea would be "wiped off the map" if war were to break out.

    South Korea has denied involvement in the drone activity, and officials from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are set to meet in Seoul to announce a new team aimed at monitoring sanctions enforcement against North Korea .

    Experts suggest that North Korea is using the enlistment claims and accusations against South Korea to rally domestic support, portraying the South as a hostile aggressor.

    A Seoul unification ministry official suggested that the North is likely seeking to consolidate unity and build justification for potential future provocations. This follows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s earlier declaration that unification with the South is no longer feasible.

    The post North Korea says 1.4 million recruits join fight against South Korea appeared first on Straight Arrow News .

    Duane Still
    3h ago
    cannon fodders about to be thrown into the meet grinder like Russia did with his young recruits inexperienced and unprepared
    SempMar556
    8h ago
    Join you say?
