    Man with loaded gun arrested near Trump rally

    By Craig Nigrelli,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiOe4_0w61rCgd00

    A man carrying a loaded gun was arrested at a security checkpoint outside former President Donald Trump’s rally in southern California Saturday, Oct 12.  Authorities said the Nevada man had a shotgun, a loaded handgun, ammunition and several fake passports with him when he was stopped near where the rally was being held in Coachella.

    Deputies assigned to the rally said they stopped the 49-year-old suspect as he was driving an unregistered vehicle with a “homemade” license plate. They said the man claimed to be a journalist. He has since been identified by authorities as Vem Miller, a resident of Las Vegas,

    The man passed an outer security boundary before being stopped at an inner perimeter, patrolled by local deputies. Authorities said former President Trump was not yet at the rally when the arrest happened, and he was “not in any danger.”

    A Fox News Digital report said Miller spoke to the outlet following his arrest. Miller said, according to Fox, "he reported the guns to authorities, which he says he always travels with despite never using them, at a checkpoint to get into Trump's Coachella rally on Saturday evening and denied that documents Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said were fake are legit."

    Miller reportedly told Fox News some of the documents use his full Armenian name and others don't. Miller added, "Yes, I'm 100% a Trump supporter."

    The suspect has since been released on $5,000 bail . Court records show his next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 2.

    The post Man with loaded gun arrested near Trump rally appeared first on Straight Arrow News .

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    CallMecRayZ
    1d ago
    It was reported that he had a 'cache of passports and DLs'. What legitimate reason could he possibly have for possessing all of these? Why was he not charged with a serious felony for the documents alone?
    Carlos Soto
    1d ago
    that lethal combination of wackos and guns driven by fanaticism. is a serious matter for both candidates and even candidates supporters. so be alert out there. trump 2024
    View all comments
