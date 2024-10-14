Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Straight Arrow News - SAN.com

    Video shows SpaceX mechanical arms catching Starship rocket booster

    By Craig Nigrelli,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHsPz_0w61r13t00

    SpaceX pulled off an incredible feat on Sunday, Oct. 13, successfully launching its fifth test flight of its unmanned Starship spacecraft. However, it was the return of the Super Heavy rocket booster that wowed the crowd , as well as SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

    For the first time, after breaking off from the Starship, the 232-foot-tall booster returned to Earth but didn’t land in the ocean like the spacecraft would. Instead, it returned to the Texas launch pad, caught by two mechanical arms which SpaceX calls “chopsticks.”

    Elon Musk called the moment a “big step towards making life multiplanetary.”

    SpaceX is hoping its Starship system will one day take people to the moon and Mars — with plans to use the capsule to transport NASA astronauts to the moon as soon as 2026.

    The post Video shows SpaceX mechanical arms catching Starship rocket booster appeared first on Straight Arrow News .

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    patricia brown
    1d ago
    Elon. Smartest man in the World.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Does Jupiter’s moon Europa support life? NASA mission aims to find out
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com21 days ago
    California officials cite Elon Musk’s politics in denying SpaceX launches
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Harris unveils business loans, cannabis industry opportunities for Black voters
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    More than 2,000 cleaning supplies contain chemicals linked to health issues
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com18 hours ago
    Drone swarms over key military sites spark fears of foreign surveillance
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Mysterious white blobs found along Canada’s coastline prompt investigations
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com18 hours ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    FEMA forced to pause some operations in North Carolina over threats
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    $20k reward offered after sea lion shot and killed on California beach
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com4 days ago
    Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $15M in baby powder cancer case
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.comlast hour
    Twitch becoming a hub of political commentary this election year
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com5 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Researchers achieve first-ever communication in lucid dreams
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    Crews continue search for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Parrots overwhelm Argentinian town, leading to local power outages
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com19 hours ago
    Hackers breach Internet Archive, exposing 31 million users’ data
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Bath & Body Works faces backlash over offensive candle design
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    They’re dangerous, even deadly. So why are baby walkers still legal?
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com4 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post20 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy