Video shows SpaceX mechanical arms catching Starship rocket booster

SpaceX pulled off an incredible feat on Sunday, Oct. 13, successfully launching its fifth test flight of its unmanned Starship spacecraft. However, it was the return of the Super Heavy rocket booster that wowed the crowd , as well as SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

For the first time, after breaking off from the Starship, the 232-foot-tall booster returned to Earth but didn’t land in the ocean like the spacecraft would. Instead, it returned to the Texas launch pad, caught by two mechanical arms which SpaceX calls “chopsticks.”

Elon Musk called the moment a “big step towards making life multiplanetary.”

SpaceX is hoping its Starship system will one day take people to the moon and Mars — with plans to use the capsule to transport NASA astronauts to the moon as soon as 2026.

