Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Straight Arrow News - SAN.com

    OpenAI: Cyber actors exploiting ChatGPT to influence elections

    By Craig Nigrelli,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vd4b_0w1lTjiA00

    OpenAI identified and disrupted more than 20 attempts to use its artificial intelligence models to generate fake content aimed at influencing elections worldwide, the company revealed in a report published Wednesday, Oct. 9. The report highlights how cyber actors, including state-linked entities, have exploited OpenAI's tools, such as ChatGPT, to create AI-generated articles, social media posts and comments intended to manipulate public opinion.

    The 54-page report details efforts to spread misinformation in elections across the United States, Rwanda, India and the European Union.

    In one case, an Iranian operation in August used OpenAI's models to generate long-form articles and comments related to the U.S. election.

    OpenAI also took action in July to ban ChatGPT accounts in Rwanda that were involved in posting election-related comments on social media platform X.

    Despite these efforts, OpenAI stated that none of the operations were able to gain viral traction or build lasting audiences. The company said it acted quickly to neutralize the attempts, often resolving the issue within 24 hours of detection.

    The report comes as concerns grow over the potential use of AI-generated content to interfere in upcoming elections.

    According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, foreign actors, including Russia, Iran and China , are expected to attempt to use AI to influence the U.S. presidential election.

    OpenAI emphasized the need for greater awareness and vigilance as generative AI becomes more widely adopted. The report noted a significant increase in the creation of deepfakes and other AI-generated content .

    There was a 900% rise in such material over the past year, according to data from Clarity , a machine learning firm.

    The post OpenAI: Cyber actors exploiting ChatGPT to influence elections appeared first on Straight Arrow News .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Texas first responders warned to watch for Tren de Aragua gang violence
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com3 days ago
    Inflation cools for sixth month in September but food and shelter stay hot
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com2 days ago
    As fires spread to around 100,000 acres in Wyoming, conspiracy theories grow
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com2 days ago
    Twitch becoming a hub of political commentary this election year
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    NYC to close its largest migrant shelter, now seeking hotels for housing
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    They’re dangerous, even deadly. So why are baby walkers still legal?
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    More aides resign from NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ administration as he vows to stay
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Why Hurricane Milton holds an added danger for EV owners in Florida
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com2 days ago
    Nevada in play as swing state in upcoming presidential election
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com2 days ago
    Investigation finds gaps in SEAL training after tragic drownings
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    TD Bank to pay $3 billion in money laundering scheme
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    How you can be so sure you’re right when you’re actually wrong
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com2 days ago
    How the media are covering Vogue’s October feature of Kamala Harris
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    Almost 100 raccoons descend upon Washington woman’s home
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    McDonald’s releases Chicken Big Mac at restaurants nationwide
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com2 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    FEMA has $11 billion in Disaster Relief Fund as Milton makes landfall
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com3 days ago
    Who is actually ahead in the presidential race? Polls give conflicting answers
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Fisherman found adrift, rescued after battling hurricane for 24 hours
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    $20k reward offered after sea lion shot and killed on California beach
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy