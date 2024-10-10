OpenAI: Cyber actors exploiting ChatGPT to influence elections

OpenAI identified and disrupted more than 20 attempts to use its artificial intelligence models to generate fake content aimed at influencing elections worldwide, the company revealed in a report published Wednesday, Oct. 9. The report highlights how cyber actors, including state-linked entities, have exploited OpenAI's tools, such as ChatGPT, to create AI-generated articles, social media posts and comments intended to manipulate public opinion.

The 54-page report details efforts to spread misinformation in elections across the United States, Rwanda, India and the European Union.

In one case, an Iranian operation in August used OpenAI's models to generate long-form articles and comments related to the U.S. election.

OpenAI also took action in July to ban ChatGPT accounts in Rwanda that were involved in posting election-related comments on social media platform X.

Despite these efforts, OpenAI stated that none of the operations were able to gain viral traction or build lasting audiences. The company said it acted quickly to neutralize the attempts, often resolving the issue within 24 hours of detection.

The report comes as concerns grow over the potential use of AI-generated content to interfere in upcoming elections.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, foreign actors, including Russia, Iran and China , are expected to attempt to use AI to influence the U.S. presidential election.

OpenAI emphasized the need for greater awareness and vigilance as generative AI becomes more widely adopted. The report noted a significant increase in the creation of deepfakes and other AI-generated content .

There was a 900% rise in such material over the past year, according to data from Clarity , a machine learning firm.

