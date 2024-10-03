We’re getting our most in-depth look so far at Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election. And there's new skin in the game in the battle over who actually caught Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball. These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.

New details in special counsel's 2020 election case against Trump

Newly unsealed documents filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith allege former President Donald Trump “ resorted to crimes ” in his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The new filing, revealed Wednesday, Oct. 2, also claims Trump was "fundamentally" acting as a private candidate and not the President of the United States when he sought to overturn his loss.

The latest court filing comes in response to the Supreme Court's ruling this past summer that said Trump had immunity for official actions taken while still in office. The filing also alleges the former president knew his claims about the 2020 election being stolen were lies, but he spread them anyways as a ploy to stay in power.

It also includes evidence of Trump's phone usage during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 — when, it claims, the former president was scrolling Twitter. The filing also claims Trump pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject Electoral College votes.

In an interview with NewsNation after the new filing was made public, former President Trump accused Jack Smith of trying to interfere with this year's election .

"This was a weaponization of government and that's why it was released 30 days before the election,” he said. “And it's nothing new in there, by the way, nothing new. They rigged the election. I didn't rig the election. They rigged the election.”

The new filing was unsealed just 33 days before the election coming up on Nov. 5.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges, accusing him of a conspiracy to obstruct the congressional certification of the election, attempting to defraud the U.S. out of accurate results and interfering with Americans’ voting rights.

At least 6 killed in Israeli strike on central Beirut

At least six people are dead after Israel bombed Beirut early Thursday, Oct. 3.

It comes after Israeli forces suffered their deadliest day on the Lebanese front since clashes with the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah started almost a year ago. At least seven Israeli soldiers died in Israel’s recent offensive.

Lebanese health officials say in addition to those killed, at least seven more people were wounded in what Israel says was a precise strike on Lebanon's capitol, which happened not far from the Lebanese prime minister's office .

Meanwhile, the Israeli army says it downed at least two drones and more than two dozen rockets fired from Lebanon Thursday.

FEMA warns of funding shortages for Hurricane Helene relief efforts

The death toll from Hurricane Helene has risen to at least 191 across six states, making it the second-deadliest U.S. Hurricane in the past 50 years, behind Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The storm hit Florida last week before sweeping through the southeast, causing widespread flooding and devastation, especially in North Carolina , where at least 95 people have died.

Nearly 1.5 million people remain without access to power .

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing critical supplies like meals, water, and generators, but Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has warned FEMA lacks sufficient funding to sustain relief efforts throughout the entire hurricane season. He stressed the need for additional funding, noting FEMA is meeting immediate needs but might not have the resources to continue if another storm hits.

Hurricane season runs from June through November, with most storms occurring in September and October.

Congress recently replenished $20 billion for FEMA’s disaster relief fund, but lawmakers may need to reconvene before the election to approve more money if necessary.

Since Helene hit, more than 150,000 households have registered for FEMA assistance and that number is expected to grow as damage assessments continue.

Prosecutors ask for indefinite delay in would-be Trump assassin's trial

Federal prosecutors have asked for an indefinite delay in scheduling the trial for the man charged in an apparent assassination attempt on former President Trump. They say they've collected a "massive" amount of evidence since the Secret Service, with the help of local police in Florida, arrested Ryan Routh last month after authorities say an agent spotted him with a gun outside the Mar-a-Lago golf course where the former president was playing.

Prosecutors have asked the judge in the case to officially designate the case as "complex, ” saying they've interviewed hundreds of witnesses across various states and have thousands of videos to review from electronic devices they've seized. They also say more than 100 outstanding subpoena returns are still pending.

According to the filing, Routh's defense attorneys did not oppose the prosecutors' request to delay the trial date. Routh's lawyers have entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, on the attempted assassination charges.

ATF says broken power line caused deadly Maui wildfire

We now know what caused the massive and deadly wildfire in Maui , Hawaii that claimed 102 lives and caused more than $5 billion in damage. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives has classified the fire as accidental , saying it started when a re-energized broken power line sparked, igniting the fire in an unmaintained vegetation area.

ATF also ruled out the possibility there had been two separate fires saying definitively, "This, in fact, was one fire."

The 2023 wildfire was the fifth deadliest in U.S. history and the worst natural disaster in Hawaii's history , according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

More than 100 people died and flames destroyed much of the historic city of Lahaina . The fire also sparked other investigations centered on police response and the response from state and Maui county agencies.

Second fan files lawsuit over Ohtani's historic home run ball

The battle over Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball has intensified. A second fan filed a lawsuit claiming ownership of the valuable souvenir.

The ball, hit during Ohtani's historic Sept. 19 game for the L.A. Dodgers against the Miami Marlins, has reached about $1.5 million in auction bids .

Joseph Davidov, who filed the latest lawsuit in Florida, claims he had possession of the ball before another fan jumped on him, causing it to roll into the hands of Chris Belanski, who later auctioned it. Davidov is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

This follows 18-year-old Max Matus' earlier lawsuit , alleging Belanski forcibly took the ball from him during a scramble in the stands. Both fans are pursuing rightful ownership of the ball, which celebrates Ohtani's achievement as the first player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season .

The ongoing legal disputes have delayed the auction, with a court hearing scheduled for Oct. 10. The ball's rising value has garnered widespread attention, rivaling the $1.5 million sale of Aaron Judge's American League record-breaking 62nd home run ball in 2022.

