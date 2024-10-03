New details in special counsel’s 2020 election case against Trump
2 days ago
We’re getting our most in-depth look so far at Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election. And there's new skin in the game in the battle over who actually caught Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball. These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.
The latest court filing comes in response to the Supreme Court's ruling this past summer that said Trump had immunity for official actions taken while still in office. The filing also alleges the former president knew his claims about the 2020 election being stolen were lies, but he spread them anyways as a ploy to stay in power.
It also includes evidence of Trump's phone usage during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 — when, it claims, the former president was scrolling Twitter. The filing also claims Trump pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject Electoral College votes.
"This was a weaponization of government and that's why it was released 30 days before the election,” he said. “And it's nothing new in there, by the way, nothing new. They rigged the election. I didn't rig the election. They rigged the election.”
The new filing was unsealed just 33 days before the election coming up on Nov. 5.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges, accusing him of a conspiracy to obstruct the congressional certification of the election, attempting to defraud the U.S. out of accurate results and interfering with Americans’ voting rights.
At least 6 killed in Israeli strike on central Beirut
It comes after Israeli forces suffered their deadliest day on the Lebanese front since clashes with the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah started almost a year ago. At least seven Israeli soldiers died in Israel’s recent offensive.
FEMA warns of funding shortages for Hurricane Helene relief efforts
The death toll from Hurricane Helene has risen to at least 191 across six states, making it the second-deadliest U.S. Hurricane in the past 50 years, behind Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The storm hit Florida last week before sweeping through the southeast, causing widespread flooding and devastation, especially in North Carolina , where at least 95 people have died.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing critical supplies like meals, water, and generators, but Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has warned FEMA lacks sufficient funding to sustain relief efforts throughout the entire hurricane season. He stressed the need for additional funding, noting FEMA is meeting immediate needs but might not have the resources to continue if another storm hits.
Hurricane season runs from June through November, with most storms occurring in September and October.
Congress recently replenished $20 billion for FEMA’s disaster relief fund, but lawmakers may need to reconvene before the election to approve more money if necessary.
Prosecutors ask for indefinite delay in would-be Trump assassin's trial
Federal prosecutors have asked for an indefinite delay in scheduling the trial for the man charged in an apparent assassination attempt on former President Trump. They say they've collected a "massive" amount of evidence since the Secret Service, with the help of local police in Florida, arrested Ryan Routh last month after authorities say an agent spotted him with a gun outside the Mar-a-Lago golf course where the former president was playing.
Prosecutors have asked the judge in the case to officially designate the case as "complex, ” saying they've interviewed hundreds of witnesses across various states and have thousands of videos to review from electronic devices they've seized. They also say more than 100 outstanding subpoena returns are still pending.
According to the filing, Routh's defense attorneys did not oppose the prosecutors' request to delay the trial date. Routh's lawyers have entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, on the attempted assassination charges.
ATF says broken power line caused deadly Maui wildfire
More than 100 people died and flames destroyed much of the historic city of Lahaina . The fire also sparked other investigations centered on police response and the response from state and Maui county agencies.
Second fan files lawsuit over Ohtani's historic home run ball
Joseph Davidov, who filed the latest lawsuit in Florida, claims he had possession of the ball before another fan jumped on him, causing it to roll into the hands of Chris Belanski, who later auctioned it. Davidov is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.
