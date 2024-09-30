Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Straight Arrow News - SAN.com

    Spain builds solar farm over a cemetery, but did not tell relatives of the deceased

    By Jack Aylmer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1ssu_0vpKkBfm00

    Spain is constructing the country’s largest urban solar farm by installing about 7,000 solar panels over cemeteries in the city of Valencia as part of a $3.5 million renewable energy initiative. The project, known as Requiem for Power (RIP), is designed to help the city achieve its goal of reaching climate neutrality by 2030, but some locals are upset that relatives of the deceased were not alerted about this plan.

    Unveiled in early September at three cemeteries throughout the city, including the 200-year-old Campanar cemetery, hundreds of solar panels have already begun generating power, with more installations planned as the project progresses. City officials expect the solar farm to reduce over 140 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, equivalent to the emissions from burning 150,000 pounds of coal.

    However, family members of those buried in the cemetery claim they were not consulted or informed about the project.

    Carlos Mundina, Valencia’s climate and energy transition chief, defended the decision, stated that since the graves in the publicly-owned cemetery were leased for 30 or 50-year periods, all of which have expired, there was no legal obligation to notify the relatives.

    Most of the energy produced by this initiative will power municipal buildings, with 25% allocated to support the electricity needs of 1,000 vulnerable households. The Requiem for Power project is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year.

    The post Spain builds solar farm over a cemetery, but did not tell relatives of the deceased appeared first on Straight Arrow News .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    SoulYum..Music is 3 Cords and the Truth!
    14h ago
    A boy named Sue
    CHAMELEON 🦎🦎🦎 & TAMPON TIM !
    1d ago
    WHOOPS 😬 !
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Georgia chemical plant erupts in flames, thousands evacuated
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com2 days ago
    Montana man to be sentenced for creating then cloning giant hybrid sheep
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Milwaukee Brewers owner faces legal dispute over beach sand removal
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com5 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    DOE extends application deadline for defaulted student loan borrowers
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Tupelo Woman Arrested for Child Endangerment
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    How biologists plan to help the ivory-billed woodpecker make a comeback
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com9 hours ago
    Amtrak unveils new campaign to compete with air and road travel
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Justice Department calls Georgia prisons ‘inhumane,’ gangs, extortion rampant
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Arizona sheriffs say they won’t enforce proposed immigration law
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    White noise seen to boost growth in fungi; could it nurture other plants?
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com6 hours ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy