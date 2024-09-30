Spain builds solar farm over a cemetery, but did not tell relatives of the deceased

Spain is constructing the country’s largest urban solar farm by installing about 7,000 solar panels over cemeteries in the city of Valencia as part of a $3.5 million renewable energy initiative. The project, known as Requiem for Power (RIP), is designed to help the city achieve its goal of reaching climate neutrality by 2030, but some locals are upset that relatives of the deceased were not alerted about this plan.

Unveiled in early September at three cemeteries throughout the city, including the 200-year-old Campanar cemetery, hundreds of solar panels have already begun generating power, with more installations planned as the project progresses. City officials expect the solar farm to reduce over 140 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, equivalent to the emissions from burning 150,000 pounds of coal.

However, family members of those buried in the cemetery claim they were not consulted or informed about the project.

Carlos Mundina, Valencia’s climate and energy transition chief, defended the decision, stated that since the graves in the publicly-owned cemetery were leased for 30 or 50-year periods, all of which have expired, there was no legal obligation to notify the relatives.

Most of the energy produced by this initiative will power municipal buildings, with 25% allocated to support the electricity needs of 1,000 vulnerable households. The Requiem for Power project is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year.

