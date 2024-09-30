Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Straight Arrow News - SAN.com

    The Babylon Bee sues California over satire and ‘deepfake’ law

    By Lauren Taylor,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZZNh_0vpJ7h0R00

    The Babylon Bee has filed a lawsuit against the state of California, challenging new laws signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, that regulate satire and parody through "deepfake" restrictions. The lawsuit claims the laws infringe on free speech by requiring social media platforms to monitor and report deceptive content, which could include political satire.

    In July 2024, Gov. Newsom tweeted that a parody video of Vice President Kamala Harris should be illegal, leading to legislation prohibiting such content. The new laws focus on AI-generated disinformation but also mandate labeling or removal of satire that isn’t clearly marked.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGx8V_0vpJ7h0R00
    The Associated Press

    Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon argued that forcing disclaimers ruins the humor of satire and could result in penalties if not followed.

    The lawsuit, supported by Alliance Defending Freedom , asserts that satire is protected under the First Amendment, which guarantees the right to political speech. The suit adds to a growing list of conservative media outlets alleging censorship.

    Last year, The Daily Wire and The Federalist sued the Biden administration over similar concerns. This particular legal showdown could set new precedents for political satire in the digital age.

    The post The Babylon Bee sues California over satire and ‘deepfake’ law appeared first on Straight Arrow News .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Draggin Slayer
    2d ago
    Go get 'em!
    judy
    2d ago
    Go BB 🐝❤️😂
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    California outlaws local voter ID rules
    POLITICO3 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Milwaukee Brewers owner faces legal dispute over beach sand removal
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com6 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Montana man to be sentenced for creating then cloning giant hybrid sheep
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com2 days ago
    SpongeBob fans can finally get a Krabby Patty in real life
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com9 hours ago
    Woman issues dire warning after trying viral ‘Cucumber Salad Guy’ recipe
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    How biologists plan to help the ivory-billed woodpecker make a comeback
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com10 hours ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja5 hours ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Georgia chemical plant erupts in flames, thousands evacuated
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com2 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Netflix saw a spike in cancellations after co-founder endorsed Kamala Harris
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com2 days ago
    Amtrak unveils new campaign to compete with air and road travel
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    White noise seen to boost growth in fungi; could it nurture other plants?
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com6 hours ago
    ‘Most haunted’ roads in the US detailed in newly released list
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com11 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post16 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Arizona sheriffs say they won’t enforce proposed immigration law
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    If port workers go on strike, here’s when one expert says Biden should step in
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy