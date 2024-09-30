The Babylon Bee sues California over satire and ‘deepfake’ law

The Babylon Bee has filed a lawsuit against the state of California, challenging new laws signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, that regulate satire and parody through "deepfake" restrictions. The lawsuit claims the laws infringe on free speech by requiring social media platforms to monitor and report deceptive content, which could include political satire.

In July 2024, Gov. Newsom tweeted that a parody video of Vice President Kamala Harris should be illegal, leading to legislation prohibiting such content. The new laws focus on AI-generated disinformation but also mandate labeling or removal of satire that isn’t clearly marked.

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon argued that forcing disclaimers ruins the humor of satire and could result in penalties if not followed.

The lawsuit, supported by Alliance Defending Freedom , asserts that satire is protected under the First Amendment, which guarantees the right to political speech. The suit adds to a growing list of conservative media outlets alleging censorship.

Last year, The Daily Wire and The Federalist sued the Biden administration over similar concerns. This particular legal showdown could set new precedents for political satire in the digital age.

