Strafford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for skilled RNs. If you’re ready for your next move, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Aura Health

Aura Health Location: Strafford, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide patient-centered nursing care in an intensive care unit. You’ll coordinate with physicians and the care team, closely monitor patient status, and support families while helping drive evidence-based quality improvements.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

The VIOS Clinic Location: Strafford, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cardiovascular OR role focused on perioperative care. You’ll prep the OR, maintain strict sterile technique, and work side by side with surgeons and anesthesia to keep procedures safe and smooth.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Strafford, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perioperative RN role in a cardiovascular OR setting. You’ll prepare patients and equipment, monitor during procedures, and uphold infection control and safety standards while working in a fast-paced team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer may have related openings or future roles coming up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.