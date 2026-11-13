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Strafford
🚌 Strafford, MO Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local & Team Roles
10 days ago
Strafford’s trucking and delivery scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like being home daily or running longer team routes. Here are a few standout roles hiring in and around Strafford, MO.
CDL-A Truck Driver Local | Starting at $31.55/hr
- Employer: R+L Carriers
- Location: Strafford, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $31.55/hour (CDL-A Local City P&D)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, various shifts, home every day
This local pickup-and-delivery role keeps you close to home with multiple city stops, customer interaction, and use of liftgates and electric pallet jacks. You get 1 week of vacation after 90 days, plus medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and access to company-owned employee resorts.
Technician – Driver & Appliance Installer (Strafford)
- Employer: Temco Logistics for The Home Depot
- Location: Strafford, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Best-in-class pay (exact rate not listed)
- Apply by: December 31, 2026
Drive a 26 ft box truck on local multi-stop routes delivering and installing home appliances for residential and commercial customers. Role includes paid training, uniforms & PPE, medical + free dental & vision, 401(k) with match, PTO & holidays, and chances to move into leadership.
CDL-A Team Truck Driver | $120K–$130K per driver
- Employer: R+L Carriers
- Location: Strafford, MO (Team drivers based out of local service center)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $120,000–$130,000 per year (each driver)
- Schedule: On the road 5 days, home 2 days every week
Run van or double trailers between service centers as part of a team, with steady miles and weekly home time. Includes 1 week of vacation after 90 days, plus medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation & holidays, and access to employee resorts in FL, CA, TN, and NC.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the routes are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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