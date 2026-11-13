Strafford’s trucking and delivery scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like being home daily or running longer team routes. Here are a few standout roles hiring in and around Strafford, MO.

Employer: R+L Carriers

R+L Carriers Location: Strafford, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.55/hour (CDL-A Local City P&D)

(CDL-A Local City P&D) Schedule: Monday–Friday, various shifts, home every day

This local pickup-and-delivery role keeps you close to home with multiple city stops, customer interaction, and use of liftgates and electric pallet jacks. You get 1 week of vacation after 90 days, plus medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and access to company-owned employee resorts.

Employer: Temco Logistics for The Home Depot

Location: Strafford, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Best-in-class pay (exact rate not listed)

Best-in-class pay (exact rate not listed) Apply by: December 31, 2026

Drive a 26 ft box truck on local multi-stop routes delivering and installing home appliances for residential and commercial customers. Role includes paid training, uniforms & PPE, medical + free dental & vision, 401(k) with match, PTO & holidays, and chances to move into leadership.

Employer: R+L Carriers

R+L Carriers Location: Strafford, MO (Team drivers based out of local service center)

(Team drivers based out of local service center) Type: Full-time

Pay: $120,000–$130,000 per year (each driver)

Schedule: On the road 5 days, home 2 days every week

Run van or double trailers between service centers as part of a team, with steady miles and weekly home time. Includes 1 week of vacation after 90 days, plus medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation & holidays, and access to employee resorts in FL, CA, TN, and NC.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the routes are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.