📅 Strafford County Commissioners public meeting Nov. 5

📅 County Commissioners public meeting on Nov. 5

The Strafford County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM in the Commissioners’ Conference Room, 259 County Farm Road, Dover, NH 03820.

Agenda items include:

Approving minutes from October 23 and 29, 2026

Opening bids for VMware vSphere Foundation licensing

Authorizing and signing Revenue Anticipation Note documents

documents Dover High School tour

Upcoming events, including the NHAC Annual Conference, November 8–10, 2026 in Bretton Woods

in Bretton Woods Old and new business

Public questions and comments related to this agenda

related to this agenda A non-public session on personnel issues and contract negotiations

You can also join by Zoom: