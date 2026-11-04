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Strafford County
📅 Strafford County Commissioners public meeting Nov. 5
3 days ago
📅 County Commissioners public meeting on Nov. 5
The Strafford County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM in the Commissioners’ Conference Room, 259 County Farm Road, Dover, NH 03820.
Agenda items include:
- Approving minutes from October 23 and 29, 2026
- Opening bids for VMware vSphere Foundation licensing
- Authorizing and signing Revenue Anticipation Note documents
- Dover High School tour
- Upcoming events, including the NHAC Annual Conference, November 8–10, 2026 in Bretton Woods
- Old and new business
- Public questions and comments related to this agenda
- A non-public session on personnel issues and contract negotiations
You can also join by Zoom:
- Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88076078990?pwd=XhfZv74QrC78qR5pDjpARV2GadmFJV.1
- Meeting ID: 880 7607 8990
- Passcode: 391058
More Info: NOTICE AND AGENDA STRAFFORD COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ...
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