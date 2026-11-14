🏛️ Stowe 2050 Town Plan: Final Hearing and Next Steps

On November 18, 2026, the Stowe Selectboard plans to hold Public Hearing #3 on the proposed Town Plan, called “Stowe 2050.” This is the final hearing in the series required before the plan can be adopted.

The Selectboard already held its first hearing on September 23, 2026, and its second on October 14, 2026. At the October 14 meeting, the Board took public comments and made changes to the draft plan.

State law says the Selectboard can change a proposed municipal plan, but no changes are allowed within 15 days of the final public hearing. Because the Board made revisions within 15 days of the October 14 hearing, they were required to schedule this third hearing.

The law also requires that a copy of the revised plan be:

Filed with the Town Clerk

Given to the Planning Commission

Provided to any person or group that has put in a written request

The third hearing was officially warned in the Stowe Reporter on October 22, 2026, and notices were posted at the Town Clerk’s Office, library, and police station, following 24 V.S.A. §§ 4485 and 4444.

The Planning Commission received the Selectboard’s revisions at its regular meeting on October 19, 2026. The Commission accepted the changes and did not need to update its formal report. The final warned version of the Town Plan, Stowe 2050, is available online for residents to read.

This third hearing gives the community another chance to share testimony and comments before the Selectboard takes final action. Planning & Zoning Director Sarah McShane and members of the Planning Commission will be there to answer questions.

The Town Plan is meant to show the community’s vision and goals for the future and to guide growth and development. Work on this plan has taken over two years, and total staff and volunteer time likely exceeds 1,000 hours.

After public comment on November 18, the recommended steps for the Selectboard are:

Motion 1: Move to close the public hearing.

Move to close the public hearing. Motion 2: Move to adopt the Town Plan and seek regional approval and confirmation from the Lamoille County Regional Planning Commission (LCPC) of both the Town Plan and the Enhanced Energy Plan.

If the plan is adopted on November 18, 2026, copies must be sent to LCPC and the Commissioner of Housing and Community Development within 30 days of adoption.