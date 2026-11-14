📅 On November 18, 2026, the Stowe Selectboard will look at Agenda Item A-2, a request from Stowe Land Trust (SLT) about the sign at Mayo Farm & Hunnewell Meadow.

Right now, there is an SLT sign at the edge of the Weeks Hill/Mayo Farm Road public parking area, on Town-owned land. SLT wants to take down that old sign and put up a new one in the same location.

The new sign would:

Have an updated design to match SLT’s current style

Use a completely new support structure

Have a slightly larger sign panel

sign panel Still identify the land as “Mayo Farm & Hunnewell Meadow”, with Stowe Land Trust listed at the bottom

The Mayo Farm conservation easement already allows this kind of sign. In Section II(4) it says SLT may “erect and maintain signs designating the protected property as land under the protection of the grantee.”

Because the sign is on Town property, the Selectboard must approve both:

Installing the replacement sign on public land Letting SLT apply for the required zoning permit, with SLT as applicant and the Town of Stowe as property owner

The Town Plan impact is listed as N/A, and the fiscal (cost) impact is also N/A. Staff recommend the Selectboard approve both authorizations.