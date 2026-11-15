Stow’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially for folks who know controls, PLCs, and AutoCAD. If you like building and tuning real machines, this one’s worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Stow, OH

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000 base

base Type: Full-time

Design and support electrical and control systems for industrial OEM equipment, from PLC programming and VFD/servo drives to HMI development and burner controls, using AutoCAD for schematics and panel layouts. This role is great if you have 3+ years in industrial controls, enjoy commissioning and field work, and want solid benefits with PTO, medical/dental/vision, life/LTD, and a 401(k).

If this fits your skills, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.