Stow’s transportation scene is busy right now—good mix of local daytime routes and higher‑pay regional driving. If you like steady miles or being home most nights, these are worth a look.

Employer: DICK LAVY TRUCKING INC

DICK LAVY TRUCKING INC Location: Stow, OH (regional OTR)

(regional OTR) Type: Full-time

Pay: $0.66–$0.69 per mile, average $1,661–$2,239 per week, $1,500 sign-on bonus

Regional OTR with big miles, newer Volvo & Freightliner tractors, and 99% no-touch freight. Home most weekends, strong vacation and holiday pay, plus health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and company-paid life insurance from day one.

Employer: Daniels Health

Location: Stow, OH

Type: (Not listed – appears to be a full-time leadership role)

(Not listed – appears to be a full-time leadership role) Pay: Not listed

Lead fleet safety and FMCSA/DOT compliance across multiple sites, digging into HOS/ELD data, incident investigations, and driver qualification files. Good fit if you have deep transportation safety experience and like building systems, training teams, and advising leadership.

Employer: Daniels Health

Location: 5010 Hudson Drive, Stow, OH 44224

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $24/hour (Non‑CDL); $27/hour with CDL, $28/hour with CDL + Hazmat; $3,000 sign-on bonus

Local day-shift role (4x10s, 5AM–3PM) driving up to 26' box trucks, handling medical waste pickups at hospitals and clinics. Steady, non-seasonal work with overtime opportunities and benefits, sick leave, and vacation from day one.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—good transportation roles in Stow tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.