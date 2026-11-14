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🚌 Stow, Ohio Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local & Regional Openings
Stow’s transportation scene is busy right now—good mix of local daytime routes and higher‑pay regional driving. If you like steady miles or being home most nights, these are worth a look.
CDL A Driver – Company Regional OTR
- Employer: DICK LAVY TRUCKING INC
- Location: Stow, OH (regional OTR)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $0.66–$0.69 per mile, average $1,661–$2,239 per week, $1,500 sign-on bonus
Regional OTR with big miles, newer Volvo & Freightliner tractors, and 99% no-touch freight. Home most weekends, strong vacation and holiday pay, plus health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and company-paid life insurance from day one.
Regional Transportation Safety Manager
- Employer: Daniels Health
- Location: Stow, OH
- Type: (Not listed – appears to be a full-time leadership role)
- Pay: Not listed
Lead fleet safety and FMCSA/DOT compliance across multiple sites, digging into HOS/ELD data, incident investigations, and driver qualification files. Good fit if you have deep transportation safety experience and like building systems, training teams, and advising leadership.
Non-CDL Box Truck Driver – Medical Waste Containers (5AM–3PM) – $3k Sign-On
- Employer: Daniels Health
- Location: 5010 Hudson Drive, Stow, OH 44224
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Pay: $24/hour (Non‑CDL); $27/hour with CDL, $28/hour with CDL + Hazmat; $3,000 sign-on bonus
Local day-shift role (4x10s, 5AM–3PM) driving up to 26' box trucks, handling medical waste pickups at hospitals and clinics. Steady, non-seasonal work with overtime opportunities and benefits, sick leave, and vacation from day one.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—good transportation roles in Stow tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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