Stow’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, and SPIROL is adding people on both 2nd and 3rd shift. These roles are in a clean, climate-controlled plant with training provided.

Employer: SPIROL

SPIROL Location: Stow, OH

Stow, OH Type: Part-time, 3rd shift

Pay: Starting at $15.50/hr + 10% shift differential

No experience needed. You’ll help with general production tasks across departments, follow safety and quality rules, and work with a team to hit daily goals. Flexible scheduling makes this a good fit around school, family, or another job, and you still get access to benefits like 401(k) with match, ESOP pension, and education assistance.

Employer: SPIROL

SPIROL Location: Stow, OH

Stow, OH Type: Part-time, 3rd shift

Pay: Starting at $15.50/hr + 10% shift premium

Another 3rd shift general production opening with no manufacturing experience required. You’ll rotate through different production tasks, support a fast-paced line, and learn new skills in a clean, climate-controlled facility. Comes with flexible scheduling and the same solid benefits package.

Employer: Spirol International Corporation

Location: Stow, OH

Stow, OH Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:30 PM – 12:00 AM)

Pay: Starting at $15.50/hr + 15% shift premium

Full-time 2nd shift role doing a mix of production tasks, helping keep daily operations running, and working closely with a team. No previous manufacturing experience needed, and you get training, a 401(k) with match, ESOP pension, and education assistance, plus a steady schedule if you like afternoons/evenings.

Employer: Spirol International Corporation

Location: Stow, OH

Stow, OH Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:30 PM – 12:00 AM)

Pay: Starting at $19.00/hr + 15% shift premium (about $21.85/hr); higher pay possible with experience

Great fit if you’re mechanically inclined or already have punch press experience. You’ll set up and run 30–100 ton presses, read blueprints, and check parts with measuring tools. This one comes with health, dental, vision, paid vacation right away, 11 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, and a pension program.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while the shifts you like are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.