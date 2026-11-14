Stow’s manufacturing scene is busy, and local plants are investing in automation and controls. If you’re an engineer who likes hands-on work with real machines, this one’s worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Stow, OH

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000 base

base Type: Full-time

Design and support electrical and control systems for industrial OEM equipment, from PLC programming and VFD/servo drives to HMI development and burner controls, using AutoCAD for schematics and panel layouts. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years in industrial controls, enjoy commissioning and field work, and want solid benefits with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).

Apply online through the posting, then follow the email instructions in the description so your resume lands in front of a real recruiter.

If this fits you (or a friend), don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.