📢 Donate stuffed animals for kids in the hospital

The City of Stow is serving as a collection site for the annual Lori’s Animals of Love Stuffed Animal Drive.

Donate new or gently used stuffed animals to bring comfort and smiles to children receiving care at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital.

When: Now through December 12, 2026

Where: Stow City Hall, 3760 Darrow Road, Stow, OH 44224

Who it helps: Children and families spending time in the hospital over the holidays

Lori’s Animals of Love was created to honor Lori, whose kindness and compassion inspired this tradition of giving.

You can drop off donations at Stow City Hall anytime during the drive. Even one stuffed animal can help continue Lori’s legacy and brighten a child’s day this holiday season.