Stow’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want to lead a team or just pick up steady shifts. Here are a few strong openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Stow, OH

Salary: $26.00/hr, $27.00/hr in Year 2

Type: Full-Time (avg. 38 hrs/week)

Lead day-to-day store operations, support the store manager, and help coach the team while keeping customers happy. Comes with competitive pay, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid holidays, and paid parental leave.

Employer: ALDI

ALDI Location: Stow, OH

Salary: $19.00/hr (scheduled increases up to $21.00/hr by Year 5 )

(scheduled increases up to ) Type: Full-Time (30+ hrs/week)

Hands-on role where you’ll stock shelves, run the register, help with curbside orders, and keep the store clean. Good fit if you like staying busy, working with a small team, and want steady hours with benefits.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Stow, OH

Salary: Not listed (part-time hourly)

Not listed (part-time hourly) Type: Part-Time

Early-morning/overnight role stocking shelves and organizing product so the store is ready for the day. Offers weekly pay, team member discount, 401(k) with company contributions, paid education assistance, and medical/dental/vision options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same store. Don’t wait too long; retail jobs in Stow tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.