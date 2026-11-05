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Stow

Veterans Day Breakfast at SMF High School

5 days ago
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Stow-Munroe Falls High School STUCO will host a Veterans Day Breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 8:30–10 a.m. in the SMFHS Commons to honor and thank veterans for their service. All veterans are welcome and may attend with a Stow-Munroe Falls High School student who is part of their life. Attendees are asked to sign up in advance through STUCO's website.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Stow-Munroe Falls City School District

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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