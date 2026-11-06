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Stow

📢 Stow Police hiring POST-certified Detective by Nov. 13

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFOvc_1GoNaf9e00

📢 Detective job opening with Stow Police Department

The Stow Police Department has one Detective position open and is looking for POST-certified candidates.

Apply by (preference): 5 p.m. on November 13, 2026
Where to send materials:

  • Mail: Stow Police Department, Attn: Chief Michael Sallese, 305 Great Rd, Stow, MA 01775
  • Email: [email protected]

Job details:

  • Must be able to work nights, weekends, and holidays
  • 4/2 schedule (4 days on, 2 days off)
  • 12 paid holidays
  • 15 sick days per year
  • 10 vacation days
  • $1,200 clothing allowance
  • Overtime and paid details available at $63/hour
  • Starting salary: $72,550–$83,433, based on education

You can review the full employment contract at: https://www.stow-ma.gov/384/Employment-Contracts.
The Town of Stow is an equal opportunity employer.

More Info: Police Detective – Job Posting | Stow, MA

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