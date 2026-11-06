📢 Stow Police hiring POST-certified Detective by Nov. 13

📢 Detective job opening with Stow Police Department

The Stow Police Department has one Detective position open and is looking for POST-certified candidates.

Apply by (preference): 5 p.m. on November 13, 2026

Where to send materials:

Mail: Stow Police Department, Attn: Chief Michael Sallese, 305 Great Rd, Stow, MA 01775

Email: [email protected]

Job details:

Must be able to work nights, weekends, and holidays

4/2 schedule (4 days on, 2 days off)

(4 days on, 2 days off) 12 paid holidays

15 sick days per year

10 vacation days

$1,200 clothing allowance

Overtime and paid details available at $63/hour

available at Starting salary: $72,550–$83,433, based on education

You can review the full employment contract at: https://www.stow-ma.gov/384/Employment-Contracts.

The Town of Stow is an equal opportunity employer.