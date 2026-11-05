🛒 Stow, OH Retail Jobs With Multiple Leadership & Stylist Roles

Stow’s retail scene is busy right now—especially in beauty and grocery. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Location: Stow, OH

Type: Other (full-time style leadership role)

Other (full-time style leadership role) Pay: $20+ per hour

Lead a small team in a beauty-focused store, drive sales, manage inventory, and make sure every shopper leaves with the right hair and beauty products. Comes with product discounts, free samples, and potential access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off based on hours worked.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Stow, OH

Type: Full-Time (about 38 hours/week )

(about ) Starting Pay: $26.00/hour (Year 2: $27.00/hour)

Help run a busy ALDI store—support the manager, lead the team, handle scheduling, stocking, and customer issues, and keep the store looking sharp. This role offers competitive pay, a strong benefits package (401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid vacation, holidays, and parental leave) and chances to grow into higher leadership.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Stow, OH

Type: Full-Time

Pay Range: $11.00 – $13.95/hour or services pay, plus tips and possible overtime

Use your cosmetology license to do cuts, color, styling, treatments, and more inside Ulta’s in-store salon. You’ll focus on guest experience, build your own clientele, and can earn more through services, tips, and performance, with access to health, dental, vision, life, and disability benefits for full-time roles.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.