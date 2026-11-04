🏥 Stow, Ohio Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Stow’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from eye care clinics to home care and retail pharmacy. Here are several solid roles if you like helping patients and want steady hours.

Employer: Midwest Vision Partners

Midwest Vision Partners Location: Stow, OH

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, no weekends

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on eye care role in a clinic setting. You’ll room patients, run vision tests (like visual acuity and tonometry), help with minor procedures, and keep charts updated — all on a weekday schedule with staggered daytime start times.

Employer: Midwest Vision Partners

Location: Based in Stow, OH (travel to Stow, Kent & Akron/Fairlawn offices)

Based in (travel to Stow, Kent & Akron/Fairlawn offices) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, no weekends

Salary: Not listed

Great if you’re detail-oriented and like fast-paced clinic work. You’ll document exams in the EMR, assist the doctor chair-side, perform basic eye tests, and work two later evenings a month.

Employer: Northeast Ohio Eye Surgeons (partnered with Midwest Vision Partners)

(partnered with Midwest Vision Partners) Location: Stow, OH with travel to nearby offices

with travel to nearby offices Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, no weekends

Salary: Not listed

Very similar scribe role with strong benefits: you’ll escort patients, document visits, assist with eye procedures, and help run diagnostic tests, all in a weekday clinic schedule.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Stow, OH (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $60.00 – $76.00/hour + potential bonus

+ potential bonus Application window: Anticipated close 01/03/2027

Lead day-to-day pharmacy operations, counsel patients, give immunizations, and support clinical services in a busy CVS store. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) and steady retail hours.

Employer: Haven Home Care

Location: Stow, OH and nearby Summit County areas

and nearby Summit County areas Type: W-2 position, at least 20 hours/week (listed as internship/entry)

(listed as internship/entry) Pay: $16–$20/hour depending on license/experience, plus 10% extra on holidays and built-in raises

Home care role helping mostly older adults with daily tasks in their homes. Four ways to qualify (STNA, HHA certificate, supervised experience, or free training), paid drive time between clients, and clear raise and bonus structure if you show up and communicate well.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — the full listings have extra details on schedules, training, and benefits that might make it a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.