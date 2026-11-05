🏥 Stow, MA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings Now

Stow’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both hands-on caregiving and pediatric therapy work. If you like helping people one-on-one, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Visiting Angels - Acton

Visiting Angels - Acton Location: Stow, MA (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Full-time (day and afternoon shifts)

(day and afternoon shifts) Salary: Not listed

Help seniors and adults with disabilities stay safe and comfortable at home. You’ll offer companionship, help with bathing and dressing, light housekeeping, meals, errands, and rides to appointments. They offer competitive pay, flexible scheduling, healthcare benefits, PTO, bonuses, retirement savings, and professional development (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Occupational Therapy of New England

Location: Stow, MA (outpatient clinic + childcare settings)

(outpatient clinic + childcare settings) Type: Other (after-school hours, roughly 2–7 pm)

(after-school hours, roughly 2–7 pm) Salary: $45.00 – $60.00 per hour

Work with kids in an outpatient and childcare setting during after-school hours. You’ll do evaluations and treatment focused on ADLs, fine and gross motor skills, executive functioning, and visual-motor integration. Must be a Certified OT with a Master’s degree and MA license. Flexible schedule and fully in-person.

Employer: Occupational Therapy of New England

Location: Stow, MA

Type: Part-time (after-school, 2–7 pm on weeknights)

(after-school, 2–7 pm on weeknights) Salary: $33.00 – $45.00 per hour

Support pediatric OT services on a part-time, hourly basis with room to grow your hours. You’ll help kids build skills in daily living, fine and gross motor skills, executive functioning, and visual-motor integration. Requires OTA certification and current MA license, with a flexible schedule and in-person work.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.