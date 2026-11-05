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🏥 Stow, MA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings Now
Stow’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both hands-on caregiving and pediatric therapy work. If you like helping people one-on-one, these roles are worth a look.
CAREGIVER - Dayshift/Afternoon shift
- Employer: Visiting Angels - Acton
- Location: Stow, MA (in-home care)
- Type: Full-time (day and afternoon shifts)
- Salary: Not listed
Help seniors and adults with disabilities stay safe and comfortable at home. You’ll offer companionship, help with bathing and dressing, light housekeeping, meals, errands, and rides to appointments. They offer competitive pay, flexible scheduling, healthcare benefits, PTO, bonuses, retirement savings, and professional development (eligibility rules apply).
Occupational Therapist (OTR/L) – Pediatric
- Employer: Occupational Therapy of New England
- Location: Stow, MA (outpatient clinic + childcare settings)
- Type: Other (after-school hours, roughly 2–7 pm)
- Salary: $45.00 – $60.00 per hour
Work with kids in an outpatient and childcare setting during after-school hours. You’ll do evaluations and treatment focused on ADLs, fine and gross motor skills, executive functioning, and visual-motor integration. Must be a Certified OT with a Master’s degree and MA license. Flexible schedule and fully in-person.
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant – Pediatric
- Employer: Occupational Therapy of New England
- Location: Stow, MA
- Type: Part-time (after-school, 2–7 pm on weeknights)
- Salary: $33.00 – $45.00 per hour
Support pediatric OT services on a part-time, hourly basis with room to grow your hours. You’ll help kids build skills in daily living, fine and gross motor skills, executive functioning, and visual-motor integration. Requires OTA certification and current MA license, with a flexible schedule and in-person work.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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