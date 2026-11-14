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Stoughton
🏥 Stoughton, WI Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings at Stoughton Health
13 days ago
Healthcare hiring is steady in Stoughton, WI, and Stoughton Health is adding several hands-on clinical roles right now. Good mix of night and weekend shifts, plus solid benefits from a local hospital.
Phlebotomist / Lab Assistant – Weekender (Baylor Pay)
- Employer: Stoughton Health
- Location: Stoughton, WI (hospital + off-site/urgent care locations)
- Type: Weekender, .9 FTE, 24 hrs/week, Sat–Sun 7:00 am–7:00 pm
- Pay/Benefits: Baylor pay (work 24 hours, get paid for 36), 403(b) with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO at hire, tuition assistance, free parking.
- Why it’s worth a look: Great for someone with phlebotomy skills who wants their main hours on weekends and a strong benefits package. You’ll collect and process specimens, travel to off-site locations, and be part of a small, fast-paced lab team.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Room (Nights)
- Employer: Stoughton Health
- Location: Stoughton, WI (Emergency Services)
- Type: Full-Time, .75 FTE, 30 hrs/week, 7:00 pm–7:00 am, variable days, every 4th weekend
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay with shift differentials, 403(b) with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO at hire, tuition assistance, free parking.
- Why it’s worth a look: Solid fit for an experienced RN who likes ER pace and night shifts. You’ll handle full-scope ER nursing (assessment through evaluation), collaborate closely with the care team, and keep growing skills with required certifications (BLS, ACLS, NIHSS, PALS).
Sleep Center Technologist – Full-Time Nights
- Employer: Stoughton Health
- Location: Stoughton, WI (Sleep Center)
- Type: Full-Time, .9 FTE, 36 hrs/week, 6:00 pm–6:30 am, varied days, every 3rd Friday
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay, 403(b) with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO at hire, tuition assistance, free parking.
- Why it’s worth a look: Good role if you’re registered in polysomnography or trained in sleep labs and like focused, overnight work. You’ll run sleep studies, monitor patients (including some pediatrics), manage pressure titration/oxygen therapy, and score reports under the Sleep Center Medical Director.
If one of these fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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