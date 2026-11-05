🏥 Stoughton, WI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Stoughton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from clinics to assisted living to retail pharmacy. If you’re in patient care or support, there are several solid full-time roles to check out.

Employer: FOX Rehabilitation

FOX Rehabilitation Location: Stoughton, WI (in-home & senior living visits)

(in-home & senior living visits) Type: Full-time, part-time, and PRN options

Full-time, part-time, and PRN options Salary: Competitive, based on experience (sign-on bonus for those who qualify)

This role is all about one-on-one care with older adults in their homes and senior communities. Good fit if you want schedule control, a mix of in-person and telehealth, and strong support for continuing education and career growth.

Employer: UnityPoint Health – Meriter

Location: Stoughton, WI

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE), weekdays only

Salary: $21.20+ per hour plus $5,000 sign-on bonus

plus Schedule: Mon–Fri, between 7 a.m.–5 p.m., no weekends

Clinic-based MA role on a daytime schedule, with strong benefits (PTO, 401k match, health/dental/vision, tuition help). Great if you like fast-paced outpatient work, a team setting, and caring for patients of all ages.

Employer: Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living (Pennant Group community)

(Pennant Group community) Location: Stoughton, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and support the wellness team while still doing hands-on resident care. Ideal for someone with at least a year in assisted living or healthcare, CPR certified, and ready to supervise staff, support infection control, and help keep residents safe and thriving.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1176

Location: 2600 State Highway 138, Stoughton, WI 53589

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.50–$34.50 per hour , plus performance incentives and shift premiums

, plus performance incentives and shift premiums Shifts: Opening / morning

Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping process prescriptions and support customers with their medication needs. Comes with strong Walmart benefits, paid education programs, and multiple types of paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and exact duties are often flexible once you talk with a recruiter.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.