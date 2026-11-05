🛒 Multiple Stoughton Grocery Jobs With Kroger Hiring Now

Stoughton’s grocery scene is busy, and Kroger is staffing up. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Stoughton, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the grocery team while still working hands-on with customers. You’ll help keep shelves stocked, store areas clean, and support the department manager with sales and quality standards.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Stoughton, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you like quieter aisles and later hours. This role focuses on stocking, keeping the store clean and safe, and helping any customers who shop in the evening or overnight.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Stoughton, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the meat department helping customers at the counter, stocking fresh products, and keeping prep areas clean and organized. Good fit if you enjoy food prep and a fast-paced team setting.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full description, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.