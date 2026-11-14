Stoughton has a few solid openings right now if you like hands-on work and helping neighbors with brain injuries live more independently.

Employer: Vinfen

Vinfen Location: Stoughton, MA

Type: Full-time, Awake Overnight

Pay: $19.22/hr

Support adults with brain injuries overnight in a community home. You’ll help with daily living skills, keep the house safe and clean, give meds under MAP rules, and stay awake and alert all shift. Includes strong benefits for eligible staff (medical, dental, vision, retirement, paid time off).

Note: There is a second full-time posting with the same title and details; it appears to be the same role, so it’s not listed twice here.

Employer: Vinfen

Vinfen Location: Stoughton, MA

Type: Part-time, Awake Overnight

Pay: Not listed in this posting (similar role to full-time at $19.22/hr)

Same core work as the full-time overnight role, but with part-time hours. Good fit if you want steady overnight shifts, direct care experience, and access to Vinfen’s training and some benefits (depending on hours).

Employer: Vinfen

Vinfen Location: Stoughton, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.27/hr

Day/evening residential role helping adults with brain injuries build independence, friendships, and community connections. You’ll plan activities, support work/volunteer goals, assist with ADLs, meds, and money skills, and keep detailed notes. Includes strong benefits and lots of training (CPR, First Aid, MAP, Safety Care, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—Vinfen often has similar roles and shifts nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.