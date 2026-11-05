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🏥 Stoughton, MA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
Healthcare hiring around Stoughton, MA is steady right now, especially for nurses and advanced practice providers who like flexible schedules and senior care.
Below are several local roles you can scan and apply to quickly.
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner / PA (Part-Time)
- Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.
- Location: Stoughton, MA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $90,000 per year
- Setting: Skilled nursing & long-term care facilities
Provide on-site primary care to residents in long-term care, focusing on chronic disease management and building ongoing relationships. Ideal if you enjoy elder care, want a flexible part-time schedule, and value a collaborative, mission-driven team.
Note: There is a second posting for this same role (weekend-focused). Details are nearly identical; this link covers the position.
Medical Director / Attending Physician (Contract)
- Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.
- Location: Stoughton, MA
- Type: Contract / Part-time
- Salary: $50,000 – $60,000 per year
- Setting: Long-term care / skilled nursing
Lead clinical quality and provide direct patient care in a senior-care setting. Good fit for a physician with strong LTC experience who wants leadership responsibilities, QAPI involvement, and a focused schedule rather than full-time hospital work.
Evening Shift Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: The Center at Blue Hills
- Location: Stoughton, MA
- Type: Full-time, Evening shift
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Support residents with daily living, personal care, and vital signs on the evening shift in a supportive, team-based environment. Great if you’re a certified CNA who likes steady hours, benefits, and close contact with residents and families.
Evening Shift Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
- Employer: The Center at Blue Hills
- Location: Stoughton, MA
- Type: Full-time, Evening shift
- Salary: Not listed
Provide direct nursing care, give meds, and handle treatments for residents on the evening shift. A solid option for LPNs who want a stable role in one facility with a focus on long-term relationships and quality improvement.
Nurse Practitioner (PRN) – In-Home Health Assessments
- Employer: Matrix Medical Network
- Location: Stoughton, MA (travel in area)
- Type: PRN / Per diem
- Pay: $90 – $115 per assessment
- Typical Monthly Earnings: $1,800 – $11,500 (based on 20–100 visits)
Visit adults and seniors in their homes or facilities to complete 1-hour health assessments with very flexible scheduling. Ideal if you’re an NP who wants to control your own hours, earn per visit, and do focused assessment work rather than ongoing primary care.
Home Health Care Nurse
- Employer: Scituate Light Caregivers
- Location: Stoughton, MA (in-home)
- Type: Not specified (in-person home health)
- Pay: $38.00 – $43.00 per hour
Provide skilled nursing in patients’ homes, including meds, IVs, wound care, and teaching families how to manage care. Good match if you like one-on-one time, autonomy, and want benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Stoughton tend to update often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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