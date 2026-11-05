🏥 Stoughton, MA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Healthcare hiring around Stoughton, MA is steady right now, especially for nurses and advanced practice providers who like flexible schedules and senior care.

Below are several local roles you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C. Location: Stoughton, MA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $60,000 – $90,000 per year

Setting: Skilled nursing & long-term care facilities

Provide on-site primary care to residents in long-term care, focusing on chronic disease management and building ongoing relationships. Ideal if you enjoy elder care, want a flexible part-time schedule, and value a collaborative, mission-driven team.

Note: There is a second posting for this same role (weekend-focused). Details are nearly identical; this link covers the position.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C. Location: Stoughton, MA

Type: Contract / Part-time

Salary: $50,000 – $60,000 per year

Setting: Long-term care / skilled nursing

Lead clinical quality and provide direct patient care in a senior-care setting. Good fit for a physician with strong LTC experience who wants leadership responsibilities, QAPI involvement, and a focused schedule rather than full-time hospital work.

Employer: The Center at Blue Hills

Location: Stoughton, MA

Type: Full-time, Evening shift

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Support residents with daily living, personal care, and vital signs on the evening shift in a supportive, team-based environment. Great if you’re a certified CNA who likes steady hours, benefits, and close contact with residents and families.

Employer: The Center at Blue Hills

Location: Stoughton, MA

Type: Full-time, Evening shift

Salary: Not listed

Provide direct nursing care, give meds, and handle treatments for residents on the evening shift. A solid option for LPNs who want a stable role in one facility with a focus on long-term relationships and quality improvement.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Location: Stoughton, MA (travel in area)

Type: PRN / Per diem

Pay: $90 – $115 per assessment

Typical Monthly Earnings: $1,800 – $11,500 (based on 20–100 visits)

Visit adults and seniors in their homes or facilities to complete 1-hour health assessments with very flexible scheduling. Ideal if you’re an NP who wants to control your own hours, earn per visit, and do focused assessment work rather than ongoing primary care.

Employer: Scituate Light Caregivers

Location: Stoughton, MA (in-home)

Type: Not specified (in-person home health)

Not specified (in-person home health) Pay: $38.00 – $43.00 per hour

Provide skilled nursing in patients’ homes, including meds, IVs, wound care, and teaching families how to manage care. Good match if you like one-on-one time, autonomy, and want benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Stoughton tend to update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.