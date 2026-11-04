🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Stoughton, MA (PRN & Part-Time)

Stoughton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with PRN hospital roles and flexible part-time work in the community. If you’re licensed and like variety in your schedule, these are worth a look.

Employer: PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Stoughton

PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Stoughton Location: Stoughton, MA

Type: PRN / Full-Time status (as listed)

(as listed) Salary: Not listed

Work with chronically and critically ill patients in an inpatient specialty hospital. This role offers flexible PRN scheduling and the chance to grow your skills in a team that focuses on complex, long-term care.

Employer: PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Stoughton

Location: Stoughton, MA

Type: PRN / Full-Time status (as listed)

(as listed) Salary: Not listed

Provide cardiopulmonary therapy, diagnostics, and emergency procedures for a diverse inpatient population. Good fit if you’re an RCP/RRT with at least a year of clinical experience and want daytime PRN hours in a specialty hospital.

Employer: PAM Health

Location: Stoughton, MA

Type: PRN Nights

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift role handling routine, diagnostic, and emergency cardiopulmonary care plus basic lab work. Ideal if you prefer overnights and want steady PRN work in an acute, long-term care setting.

Employer: ABA Centers of America

Location: Stoughton, MA (posting lists Braintree office)

(posting lists Braintree office) Type: Part-Time

Salary: From $22.25/hour (BT) , from $24.60/hour (RBT)

, Schedule: Mon–Fri 2–8 PM , possible Sat 9 AM–5 PM

, possible Bonus: $500 sign-on bonus (through Nov 22, 2026)

Provide ABA therapy to children with autism in homes, schools, and the community. You get paid training, a clear growth path, tuition support for an ABA master’s, and mileage reimbursement for part-time staff.

If something here fits your license and schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.