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🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Stoughton, MA (PRN & Part-Time)
Stoughton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with PRN hospital roles and flexible part-time work in the community. If you’re licensed and like variety in your schedule, these are worth a look.
Physical Therapist (PT) – PRN Days | Stoughton Specialty
- Employer: PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Stoughton
- Location: Stoughton, MA
- Type: PRN / Full-Time status (as listed)
- Salary: Not listed
Work with chronically and critically ill patients in an inpatient specialty hospital. This role offers flexible PRN scheduling and the chance to grow your skills in a team that focuses on complex, long-term care.
Respiratory Care Practitioner/Registered Respiratory Therapist (RCP/RRT) – PRN Days
- Employer: PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Stoughton
- Location: Stoughton, MA
- Type: PRN / Full-Time status (as listed)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide cardiopulmonary therapy, diagnostics, and emergency procedures for a diverse inpatient population. Good fit if you’re an RCP/RRT with at least a year of clinical experience and want daytime PRN hours in a specialty hospital.
Respiratory Care Practitioner (RCP) – PRN Nights | Stoughton Specialty
- Employer: PAM Health
- Location: Stoughton, MA
- Type: PRN Nights
- Salary: Not listed
Night-shift role handling routine, diagnostic, and emergency cardiopulmonary care plus basic lab work. Ideal if you prefer overnights and want steady PRN work in an acute, long-term care setting.
Behavior Technician (BT) – Part-Time
- Employer: ABA Centers of America
- Location: Stoughton, MA (posting lists Braintree office)
- Type: Part-Time
- Salary: From $22.25/hour (BT), from $24.60/hour (RBT)
- Schedule: Mon–Fri 2–8 PM, possible Sat 9 AM–5 PM
- Bonus: $500 sign-on bonus (through Nov 22, 2026)
Provide ABA therapy to children with autism in homes, schools, and the community. You get paid training, a clear growth path, tuition support for an ABA master’s, and mileage reimbursement for part-time staff.
If something here fits your license and schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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