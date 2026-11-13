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📅 Member Appreciation Week at Mansfield Community Center
3 days ago
📅 Member Appreciation Week at Mansfield Community Center
The Mansfield Community Center is celebrating Member Appreciation Week from Monday, November 9 through Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 10 South Eagleville Road, Storrs Mansfield, CT 06268.
Members can enjoy:
- Raffles: Get 5 raffle tickets each day you check in.
- Bonus tickets: 5 extra on Tuesday for a fitness class, 5 extra on Thursday for going for a swim.
- Daily treats & perks (while supplies last):
- Mon 11/9: Hot cocoa at 9:00 AM & 5:00 PM, plus one free guest pass all day.
- Tue 11/10: Fresh fruit at 6:30 AM, plus extra raffle tickets for a fitness class.
- Wed 11/11: Granola bars at 4:30 PM, plus Planko for MCC swag all day.
- Thu 11/12: Cupcakes at 12:00 PM, plus extra raffle tickets for swimming.
- Fri 11/13: Dum Dums at 8:00 AM & 5:00 PM, plus bring one guest free.
- Sat 11/14: Hot cocoa at 8:00 AM, Planko for swag all day, and Family Fun Day 12:00–3:30 PM.
- Sun 11/15: Goldfish crackers at 8:00 AM, plus bring one guest free.
Questions? Call 860-429-3015, Option 0.
More Info: Calendar • Member Appreciation Week
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