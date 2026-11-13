📅 Member Appreciation Week at Mansfield Community Center The Mansfield Community Center is celebrating Member Appreciation Week from Monday, November 9 through Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 10 South Eagleville Road, Storrs Mansfield, CT 06268. Members can enjoy: Raffles: Get 5 raffle tickets each day you check in.

Get each day you check in. Bonus tickets: 5 extra on Tuesday for a fitness class, 5 extra on Thursday for going for a swim.

for a fitness class, for going for a swim. Daily treats & perks (while supplies last): Mon 11/9: Hot cocoa at 9:00 AM & 5:00 PM , plus one free guest pass all day. Tue 11/10: Fresh fruit at 6:30 AM , plus extra raffle tickets for a fitness class. Wed 11/11: Granola bars at 4:30 PM , plus Planko for MCC swag all day. Thu 11/12: Cupcakes at 12:00 PM , plus extra raffle tickets for swimming. Fri 11/13: Dum Dums at 8:00 AM & 5:00 PM , plus bring one guest free . Sat 11/14: Hot cocoa at 8:00 AM , Planko for swag all day, and Family Fun Day 12:00–3:30 PM . Sun 11/15: Goldfish crackers at 8:00 AM , plus bring one guest free .

(while supplies last): Questions? Call 860-429-3015, Option 0.

More Info: Calendar • Member Appreciation Week