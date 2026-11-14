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🏥 Stony Brook, NY Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring around Stony Brook, NY is steady right now, with options from entry‑level clinical roles to high‑level physician faculty. Here are a few solid leads worth a look.
Clinical Fellow SLP
- Employer: Long Island Speech
- Location: Stony Brook, NY (plus other Long Island offices)
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $35–$40/hour
Full-time fellowship for new Speech-Language Pathology grads who want strong mentoring and CEUs (PROMPT, workshops, ASHA CEUs). Center-based only (no home visits), diverse caseloads, full admin support, and solid benefits including PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401k, and paid family leave.
Functional Therapeutic Activities Specialist Float – Temporary
- Employer: Stony Brook Medicine
- Location: Stony Brook, NY
- Type: Full-time, temporary
- Official Title: TH Instructional Support Specialist (Allied Health)
- Department: Clinical Support/Mental Health
- Salary: $60,245 – $72,500 base
Plan and run therapeutic recreation and life-skills groups for patients across hospital units, focusing on mental, physical, and social well-being. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in Rec Therapy, Art/Music Therapy, or similar, plus experience with psychiatric or medically complex patients and strong de‑escalation skills.
Psychiatrist, Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor – CPEP (Full Time)
- Employer: Stony Brook University
- Location: Stony Brook, NY
- Type: Full-time faculty (tenure or non-tenure track)
- Service: Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program (CPEP)
- Schedule: Four 10‑hour afternoon/evening shifts (1pm–11pm), includes one weekend shift weekly; weekends/holidays required
- Salary: Starting at $336,000+/year, plus eligibility for moonlighting and faculty practice after-hours program
Academic emergency psychiatry role doing psych evals and management in CPEP/ED, with teaching and supervision of residents and med students. Ideal for a BC/BE Adult Psychiatrist with interest or experience in psychiatric emergency care and teaching.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers here update openings often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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