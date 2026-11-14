Healthcare hiring around Stony Brook, NY is steady right now, with options from entry‑level clinical roles to high‑level physician faculty. Here are a few solid leads worth a look.

Employer: Long Island Speech

Long Island Speech Location: Stony Brook, NY (plus other Long Island offices)

(plus other Long Island offices) Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $35–$40/hour

Full-time fellowship for new Speech-Language Pathology grads who want strong mentoring and CEUs (PROMPT, workshops, ASHA CEUs). Center-based only (no home visits), diverse caseloads, full admin support, and solid benefits including PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401k, and paid family leave.

Employer: Stony Brook Medicine

Location: Stony Brook, NY

Type: Full-time, temporary

Official Title: TH Instructional Support Specialist (Allied Health)

TH Instructional Support Specialist (Allied Health) Department: Clinical Support/Mental Health

Clinical Support/Mental Health Salary: $60,245 – $72,500 base

Plan and run therapeutic recreation and life-skills groups for patients across hospital units, focusing on mental, physical, and social well-being. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in Rec Therapy, Art/Music Therapy, or similar, plus experience with psychiatric or medically complex patients and strong de‑escalation skills.

Employer: Stony Brook University

Location: Stony Brook, NY

Type: Full-time faculty (tenure or non-tenure track)

Service: Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program (CPEP)

Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program (CPEP) Schedule: Four 10‑hour afternoon/evening shifts (1pm–11pm), includes one weekend shift weekly; weekends/holidays required

Four 10‑hour afternoon/evening shifts (1pm–11pm), includes Salary: Starting at $336,000+/year, plus eligibility for moonlighting and faculty practice after-hours program

Academic emergency psychiatry role doing psych evals and management in CPEP/ED, with teaching and supervision of residents and med students. Ideal for a BC/BE Adult Psychiatrist with interest or experience in psychiatric emergency care and teaching.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers here update openings often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.