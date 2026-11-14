📢 New Ronald McDonald House coming to Stony Brook by 2027

A new Ronald McDonald House is under construction near Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, and town officials recently joined a ceremonial beam signing to mark a big milestone.

The roughly 60,000-square-foot building will host up to 30 families, with 28 private family suites plus 2 fully equipped apartments designed for patients with autoimmune conditions. Those special units will have their own air filtration, kitchens, dining areas, and laundry, so families with specific medical needs can stay close to their children during treatment.

Most construction funding is in place, but the organization is still raising money to finish and furnish the house — from a generator to everyday household items that make it feel like home.

The new Ronald McDonald House is expected to open in December 2027.

If you’d like to support the project, visit RonaldMcDonaldHouseLI.org for more information on how to help.