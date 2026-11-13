Stony Brook is busy and growing, and that means more movement on campus, in the hospital, and around town. Here are a couple of solid transportation-related roles hiring now.

Employer: Stony Brook Medicine

Stony Brook Medicine Location: Stony Brook, NY

Stony Brook, NY Type: Full-time, Evening shift (2:00 PM – 10:30 PM)

(2:00 PM – 10:30 PM) Salary: $45,372 – $53,060/year (commensurate with experience)

Field: Patient Transport / Hospital

You’ll supervise hospital transport staff, dispatch patient and equipment moves, and keep things running smoothly using the Capacity Management system. Good fit if you have hospital or patient-care setting experience, strong communication skills, and like being a visible, hands-on leader.

Employer: Stony Brook University

Stony Brook University Location: Stony Brook, NY

Stony Brook, NY Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

(Mon–Fri, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) Salary: $44,560/year hiring rate + $4,150/year location pay

Field: Support Services / Mobility and Parking Services

This role is all about keeping campus vehicles and equipment in shape—diagnosing issues, doing minor repairs, and helping with road service when needed. Great for someone with 2+ years of mechanical experience (or a 2-year tech school) who either has or can get a Class B CDL and wants steady hours and overtime eligibility.

If one of these sounds right for you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.