🎓 Stony Brook, NY Faculty Openings: Multiple Tenure-Track Roles

Stony Brook is buzzing with new faculty hires, especially for people who love teaching and running their own research programs.

Below are several tenure-track openings at Stony Brook University across marine science, medicine, and philosophy.

Employer: Stony Brook University, School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Sustainability Sciences (SoMAS)

Stony Brook University, School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Sustainability Sciences (SoMAS) Location: Stony Brook, NY

Type: Full-time, Tenure Track (Assistant Professor)

Deadline for best consideration: January 4, 2027, 11:59 PM ET (applications accepted until filled)

Teach and mentor undergrads and grads while building an externally funded research program in areas like coastal/estuarine circulation, high‑resolution modeling, air‑sea coupling, natural hazards, or biophysical/biogeochemical modeling. You’ll have access to research vessels, marine labs, and high‑performance computing, plus a strong interdisciplinary community.

Employer: Stony Brook University, Renaissance School of Medicine

Stony Brook University, Renaissance School of Medicine Location: Stony Brook, NY

Type: Full-time, Tenure Track (Associate/Full Professor)

Deadline: December 2, 2026, 11:59 PM ET

Track: Physician‑Scientist or Scientist

Join the Division of Infectious Diseases as a funded researcher working on microbial pathogenesis, emerging pathogens, immunology, or translational/therapeutic approaches. This role comes with a competitive start‑up package, modern lab space, and access to BSL‑3 facilities and advanced core services, plus rich collaboration options across the Center for Infectious Diseases, Stony Brook Medicine, and nearby research institutions.

Employer: Stony Brook University, Department of Philosophy

Stony Brook University, Department of Philosophy Location: Stony Brook, NY

Type: Full-time, Tenure Track (Assistant Professor)

Deadline: November 9, 2026, 11:59 PM ET

Help shape a department known for contemporary Continental thought and history of philosophy by teaching a 2/2 load of undergrad courses and specialized grad seminars in Early Modern Philosophy. You’ll supervise theses and dissertations, pursue your research agenda, and join a very active philosophical community, with competitive salary and benefits.

If any of these sound like you, don’t wait—click through, check the full posting, and get your materials in before the deadlines.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.