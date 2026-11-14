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🍽️ Stonington CT Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Stonington and Mystic are busy with visitors year-round, so local restaurants and senior communities are hiring to keep up. Good mix of entry-level and skilled kitchen roles right now.
Waitstaff (Per Diem) – Masonicare at Mystic
- Employer: Masonicare
- Location: Mystic, CT
- Type: Per diem (on-call)
- Salary: Not listed
Serve residents in a senior living community, set up meals, and make sure dining runs smoothly. Good fit if you like a steady pace, clear routines, and getting to know the same residents over time.
Pastry Chef – Jeremiah's Mystic (Cannonball Management Inc.)
- Employer: Cannonball Management Inc. (Jeremiah's Mystic)
- Location: Mystic, CT
- Type: Full-time (20+ hours/week expected)
- Pay: $16.94 per hour
Hands-on pastry role making cakes, doughs, and other baked goods in a busy kitchen. Great if you already have pastry or baking experience and want steady hours, an employee discount, and a flexible schedule.
Front of House Staff – NOBLE Smokehouse
- Employer: NOBLE Smokehouse
- Location: Mystic, CT
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Seasonal
- Pay: From $6.38 per hour (plus tips, where applicable)
Host, serve, and support bar and catering service in a lively smokehouse setting. Good for people who enjoy a fast pace, talking with guests, and learning both front-of-house and basic bar skills.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many local spots are flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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