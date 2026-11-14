Stonington and Mystic are busy with visitors year-round, so local restaurants and senior communities are hiring to keep up. Good mix of entry-level and skilled kitchen roles right now.

Employer: Masonicare

Masonicare Location: Mystic, CT

Type: Per diem (on-call)

Per diem (on-call) Salary: Not listed

Serve residents in a senior living community, set up meals, and make sure dining runs smoothly. Good fit if you like a steady pace, clear routines, and getting to know the same residents over time.

Employer: Cannonball Management Inc. (Jeremiah's Mystic)

(Jeremiah's Mystic) Location: Mystic, CT

Type: Full-time (20+ hours/week expected)

(20+ hours/week expected) Pay: $16.94 per hour

Hands-on pastry role making cakes, doughs, and other baked goods in a busy kitchen. Great if you already have pastry or baking experience and want steady hours, an employee discount, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: NOBLE Smokehouse

Location: Mystic, CT

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Seasonal

Full-time, Part-time, Pay: From $6.38 per hour (plus tips, where applicable)

Host, serve, and support bar and catering service in a lively smokehouse setting. Good for people who enjoy a fast pace, talking with guests, and learning both front-of-house and basic bar skills.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many local spots are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.