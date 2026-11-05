🍽️ Stonington CT Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Stonington and Mystic have a steady flow of food service jobs right now, from cozy cafés to senior living dining rooms.

Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced kitchens and friendly guests.

Employer: StoneRidge Senior Living Community

StoneRidge Senior Living Community Location: Mystic, CT (near Stonington)

(near Stonington) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week, 11:30am–8pm )

(40 hours/week, ) Pay: $23/hour (based on experience)

Cook in a calm, upscale senior living setting instead of a late-night rush. You’ll work multiple stations (fry, sauté, grill, oven) and get solid benefits like PTO, medical/dental/vision (eligible roles), 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and daily pay option.

Also listed here if you prefer Indeed: Line Cook – StoneRidge

Employer: Popover Cafe & Bakery

Location: Stonington, CT

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Must be able to work Wednesdays and weekends; some evening hours at an outdoor winter bar

Front counter role at a busy breakfast and lunch spot with a fun, casual vibe. Great if you like talking with customers, handling orders, and want flexible hours plus some seasonal evening shifts.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send your resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.