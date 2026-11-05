🔧 Stonington CT Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Open Now

Stonington and Mystic have a steady flow of building and maintenance jobs, especially in senior living communities. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: StoneRidge Senior Living Community

StoneRidge Senior Living Community Location: Mystic, CT

Pay: $18.25/hour

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5 PM, every other weekend)

Keep carpets, halls, and common areas spotless at a beautiful 32-acre senior living campus. Solid benefits (PTO, insurance, 401k match, bonuses) and chances to grow in Environmental Services.

Duplicate listing also appears via Indeed; role details are the same.

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living – Academy Point Mystic

Location: Mystic, CT

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time (Friday & Saturday, 8 AM–4 PM)

Hands-on role doing light electrical, painting, carpentry, and general repairs to keep the community safe and comfortable. Nice fit if you want steady weekend hours plus benefits like training, uniforms, and wellness programs.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.