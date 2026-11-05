🛒 Stoneham, MA Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings

Stoneham’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring across the board. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)

Marshalls (TJX Companies) Location: 87 Main Street, Stoneham, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.25–$16.75 per hour

Help shoppers find great deals, run the register, and keep the store looking sharp. This role is flexible, offers a solid employee discount, and comes with access to a wide range of benefits if you meet hours/service requirements.

Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)

Marshalls (TJX Companies) Location: 87 Main Street, Stoneham, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.25–$17.75 per hour

Lead the flow of new product from the truck to the sales floor and guide a small team on merchandising standards. Good fit if you have retail + some leadership experience and want full-time hours with benefits and growth potential.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: Stoneham, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.50–$31.75 per hour

Run the club in the evenings, lead closing teams, and make sure members have a great experience right up to closing time. This role comes with weekly pay, health benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and generous PTO, plus room to grow into bigger leadership roles.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same store. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Stoneham.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.