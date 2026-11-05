📅 Breakfast with Santa for Stone Park residents Dec. 19

📅 Breakfast with Santa for Stone Park Residents

Stone Park is hosting a Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 19, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

It will be a festive morning with holiday fun and a special visit from Santa Claus.

This event is exclusively for Stone Park residents, and reservations are required.

If you live in Stone Park and want to go, be sure to make a reservation. The village notes that you should see the event flyer for more details.